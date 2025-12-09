Open Extended Reactions

Things have been hot and cold for the Florida State Seminoles football program since Jameis Winston's time with the team. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner went 27-1 in college and won a BCS championship in a thrilling 34-31 game over the Auburn Tigers, but since then, the team has gone just 76-60, with more losing seasons than winning ones.

So it's somewhat understandable to see Winston take a shot at his alma mater's football team on social media ... while praising their other football team.

On Monday night, Winston quoted a post by Florida State's football team praising its women's soccer team for winning its fifth NCAA title ... and criticized the gridiron squad in the process.

Thank you @FSUSoccer for you consistently being our best football team over the years! https://t.co/T1QWd8nHV2 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) December 9, 2025

He's got a point. Since Winston graduated, the Seminoles women's soccer program has gone 187-32-30, winning championships in 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2025. They're the most successful college women's soccer team in the country during that period -- and the best football team Florida State has fielded.