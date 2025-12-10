Open Extended Reactions

Mercer's Mike Jacobs is expected to become the new coach at Toledo, sources told ESPN.

The hire is expected to be announced later Wednesday.

Jacobs will replace Jason Candle, who left Toledo after 10 seasons with the Rockets to become UConn's coach.

The hire would bring home Jacobs, an Ohio native who played at Ohio State under John Cooper and Jim Tressel.

Jacobs has been picky about jobs over the past few years, as he has emerged as one of the most dominant coaches in college football's lower levels. He brings an 80.3 winning percentage as a head coach, as he's 94-23 with no losing seasons in stops at Division II Notre Dame College (OH), Division II Lenoir-Rhyne and FCS Mercer.

After interest from jobs in both the American and MAC the past two years, Jacobs ends up at Toledo, which is regarded as one of the MAC's best jobs.

In 10 seasons as a head coach, Jacobs has seven conference titles, six NCAA playoff appearances and four Coach of the Year Awards.

The theory of the hire fits with recent trends, as schools have sought coaches like Bob Chesney, Kalen DeBoer, Willie Fritz and Curt Cignetti who have had success at lower levels.