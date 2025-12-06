Open Extended Reactions

UConn has hired Toledo's Jason Candle as head football coach to replace Jim Mora, who left to coach Colorado State.

Candle agreed to a six-year deal through the 2031 season. He will be officially announced at a news conference on Monday,

Candle went 81-44 in 10 seasons at Toledo, with two MAC titles. He also coached the Rockets to a win in his debut as head coach, the Boca Raton Bowl in the 2015 season. Toledo was 8-4 this season and is awaiting a bowl assignment.

"I am honored to be named the head football coach at the University of Connecticut," Candle said in a statement. "UConn is a prestigious institution and I'm grateful to David Benedict and the leadership team for entrusting me with this opportunity. Nicole, Avery, Cameron, Colton, and I are excited to join the Husky family and become part of the Storrs community. UConn has all the ingredients for success -- outstanding facilities, passionate fans, and a commitment to excellence. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum here and developing a program that builds young men of character and makes our fans and alumni proud. I can't wait to get to work with our student-athletes and staff. Let's go Huskies!"

The 46-year-old Candle has been the top target of UConn's search since the beginning, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Mora is coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons at UConn, which hadn't had one since 2007. Mora led UConn to three bowl seasons in his four years there; the school had been to only one bowl game in the previous 11 seasons.

UConn's 2025 season (9-3) included a 2-1 mark against ACC schools, with wins over Duke and Boston College. UConn also had the distinction of not having any losses in regulation, as all three of its defeats came in overtime.