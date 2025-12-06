Open Extended Reactions

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is remaining with the program, coach Lane Kiffin said Friday on X.

Baker, who has led LSU's defense the past two seasons, interviewed for head coaching vacancies at Tulane and Memphis this week and was a strong candidate, sources said. But he instead will remain with Kiffin, who prioritized retaining Baker, one of the nation's highest-paid assistants at $2.5 million.

Baker is expected to receive a revised contract and a raise.

Under Baker, the Tigers ranked 15th in scoring defense and 25th nationally in total defense this fall. His retention capped a strong day for LSU, which signed defensive tackle Lamar Brown, ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit, as well as defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (No. 37).

Baker, 43, is in his second stint at LSU after coaching the team's linebackers in 2021. A former Tulane linebacker, he also has held coordinator roles at Louisiana Tech, Miami and Missouri.