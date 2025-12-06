Open Extended Reactions

BOISE, Idaho -- Maddux Madsen delivered four first-half touchdowns and Boise State claimed its third straight Mountain West Conference championship, overpowering UNLV 38-21 on Saturday in the final title game the Broncos will play before leaving for the rebuilt Pac-12 in 2026.

Madsen tore through the Rebels early. He stacked up 196 total yards, opening with a 10-yard keeper and adding touchdown throws to Dylan Riley, Cameron Bates and Malik Sherrod as the Broncos (9-4) built a 28-14 lead. Sherrod's 39-yard score came one snap after a UNLV fumble.

UNLV (10-3), in its first season under head coach Dan Mullen, fought back behind quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He led a 95-yard march capped by his 5-yard touchdown run and later found Troy Omeire from 11 yards out to keep the Rebels within two scores at the half. JoJo Earle's 7-yard run cut the deficit to 28-21 late in the third.

The Broncos forced three consecutive stops to open the fourth quarter and turned a 78-yard drive into Sire Gaines' 1-yard touchdown run for a 35-21 cushion with 13:21 left. Colton Boomer's 50-yard field goal sealed the margin.

Madsen finished with 289 yards passing, while the Broncos outgained UNLV 460-409 and never trailed.

Boise State also beat the Broncos, 56-31, in October.