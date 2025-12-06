Open Extended Reactions

Memphis is expected to finalize a deal Saturday to hire Southern Miss' Charles Huff as football coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Huff is set to receive a five-year contract, sources said.

Huff, 42, was 7-5 in his first year with the Golden Eagles. Prior to that, he spent four seasons as Marshall coach, culminating in a 10-3 record and a Sun Belt title in 2024. A day after the conference title, Huff made the jump to last-place Southern Miss, which went winless in conference play last season but was 5-3 in 2025.

Memphis is replacing Ryan Silverfield, who was hired as Arkansas coach after leading the Tigers to bowl eligibility in six straight seasons.

Huff has a wide range of experience, as he has worked as an assistant for Nick Saban, James Franklin, Dan Mullen and P.J. Fleck.