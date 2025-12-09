Open Extended Reactions

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday.

The No. 1-ranked defensive tackle and No. 13 overall ranked player on Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2026 Big Board rankings, Woods was a first-team All-ACC selection this year, with 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

In a post on social media making the announcement, Woods thanked his family, friends, teammates and coaches. "It has been an honor to wear the paw these last few years, and it will always be a part of me, but the time has finally come."

Thank You Clemson Family 🧡.

In three years at Clemson, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Woods made his presence felt -- earning FWAA Freshman All-America honors in 2023, then splitting time between tackle and end last season, showing off his versatility. He also scored two rushing touchdowns this past season when he lined up in goal-line packages.