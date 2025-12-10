Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has informed coach Kenny Dillingham that he intends to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports.

Leavitt was the Sun Devils' starter the past two years after transferring to Tempe from Michigan State. He led Arizona State to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth last season, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Though he entered this season as the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, Leavitt was sidelined by a foot injury that required surgery. Leavitt only played in seven games before being ruled out for the year and finished with 1,628 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Multiple local reports earlier this week indicated that Leavitt did not attend the team's end-of-season banquet amid rumors about his future. He has not yet announced whether he plans to declare for the NFL Draft or return for another year, whether with Arizona State or elsewhere.

When asked about Leavitt's status for next season with the Sun Devils during his Sun Bowl news conference Monday, Dillingham opted not to speak directly about Leavitt's decision.

"I'm going to leave that to Sam's team out of respect for him," Dillingham said. "I love Sam. He grew so much here. ... Whatever his future holds I wish him nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed."

On Tuesday, Dillingham sent out a post on X, talking up Leavitt's accolades in response to a report that the quarterback intends to enter the portal, telling his followers that the quarterback is "Going to succeed wherever he goes!!"

Leavitt is set to become one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal market this offseason and will likely be near the top of the available quarterbacks with multiple offers.

As far as Arizona State's future at the position, highly-touted, four-star recruit Jake Fette is set to arrive in Tempe for his freshman season in 2026 while former four-star recruit and backup Cameron Dyer remains on the roster.

"I'm very, very confident we're going to have a really good quarterback at Arizona State," Dillingham said.