          College Football Playoff bracket predictions and bowl picks

          Herbstreit: Head-to-head mattered between Miami and Notre Dame

          Kirk Herbstreit explains why Miami made the College Football Playoff over Notre Dame.

          • ESPN staffDec 7, 2025, 06:00 PM

          College football's championship weekend delivered a mix of compelling drama and blowouts.

          In Atlanta, Georgia dominated Alabama and won the SEC for a second year in a row. The Bulldogs held the Tide to 209 total yards and locked up a first-round bye. UGA, the No. 3 seed, will play the winner of the matchup of No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

          It was a similar story in the Big 12 where Texas Tech broke open the game with BYU in the second half. The Red Raiders forced four turnovers in the 34-7 win. Texas Tech is the No. 4 seed and will face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 12 James Madison in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

          The real drama was reserved for the Big Ten and ACC championships. Indiana won its first conference title since 1967 and took down No. 1 Ohio State. The Hoosiers will be the No. 1 seed while the Buckeyes fell just one spot to No. 2 The undefeated Hoosiers will have their first playoff game at the Rose Bowl presented by Prudential against the winner of the No. 8 Oklahoma-No. 9 Alabama matchup. Ohio State faces the winner of No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

          Duke's upset of Virginia in the ACC title game opened the door for two Group of 5 teams -- Tulane (which won the American) and James Madison (Sun Belt winner).

          After months of rankings, seedings and countless debates, we have a 12-team bracket that brings about plenty of enticing questions and intriguing possibilities.

          Can Oregon, Indiana, Texas A&M or Texas Tech bring home their first national title? Can Ohio State repeat? Will a Group of 5 team get its first-ever CFP win?

          Here are our full picks for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

          Andrea Adelson

          First round

          Oregon 55, JMU 13

          Bama 20, Oklahoma 17

          Ole Miss 35, Tulane 14

          Miami 27, Texas A&M 24

          Quarterfinals

          Oregon 35, Texas Tech 30

          Indiana 30, Alabama 20

          Georgia 40, Ole Miss 24

          Ohio St 24, Miami 21

          Semifinals

          Ohio State 27, Georgia 24

          Indiana 35, Oregon 31

          National title game

          Ohio State 21, Indiana 20

          Kyle Bonagura

          First round

          Oregon 49, James Madison 24

          Texas A&M 31, Miami 24

          Ole Miss 38, Tulane 24

          Alabama 31, Oklahoma 28

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 28, Oregon 27

          Georgia 35, Ole Miss 21

          Ohio State 24, Texas A&M 14

          Indiana 35, Alabama 27

          Semifinals

          Ohio State 24, Georgia 17

          Indiana 28, Texas Tech 24

          National title game

          Indiana 17, Ohio State 10

          Bill Connelly

          First round

          Oregon 41, James Madison 24

          Oklahoma 27, Alabama 17

          Ole Miss 35, Tulane 20

          Texas A&M 31, Miami 28

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 38, Oregon 34

          Indiana 30, Oklahoma 7

          Georgia 27, Ole Miss 23

          Ohio State 24, Texas A&M 13

          Semifinals

          Texas Tech 27, Indiana 23

          Georgia 17, Ohio State 16

          National title game

          Texas Tech 28, Georgia 20

          David Hale

          First round

          Oregon 35, JMU 13

          Ole Miss 48, Tulane 24

          Alabama 17, Oklahoma 10

          Miami 27, Texas A&M 21

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 24, Oregon 21

          Indiana 20, Alabama 10

          Georgia 30, Ole Miss 21

          Ohio St 34, Miami 24

          Semifinals

          Indiana 30, Texas Tech 28

          Georgia 27, Ohio State 24

          National title game

          Georgia 24, Indiana 20

          Eli Lederman

          First round

          Oregon 38, James Madison 10

          Ole Miss 31, Tulane 20

          Alabama 21, Oklahoma 10

          Texas A&M 38, Miami 31

          Quarterfinals

          Oregon 24, Texas Tech 17

          Indiana 23, Alabama 10

          Georgia 41, Ole Miss 30

          Ohio State 30, Texas A&M 17

          Semifinals

          Indiana 20, Oregon 17

          Georgia 27, Ohio State 20

          National title game

          Georgia 31, Indiana 17

          Max Olson

          First round

          Oregon 34, James Madison 17

          Alabama 13, Oklahoma 10

          Ole Miss 38, Tulane 14

          Texas A&M 27, Miami 24

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 27, Oregon 20

          Indiana 24, Alabama 17

          Georgia 41, Ole Miss 31

          Ohio State 27, Texas A&M 17

          Semifinals

          Indiana 17, Texas Tech 16

          Georgia 35, Ohio State 31

          National title game

          Georgia 31, Indiana 20

          Adam Rittenberg

          First round

          Oregon 38, James Madison 13

          Ole Miss 34, Tulane 16

          Alabama 20, Oklahoma 17

          Miami 31, Texas A&M 28

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 23, Oregon 20

          Indiana 24, Alabama 16

          Georgia 31, Ole Miss 21

          Ohio State 27, Miami 20

          Semifinals

          Indiana 20, Texas Tech 17

          Ohio State 19, Georgia 16

          National title game

          Ohio State 24, Indiana 20

          Jake Trotter

          First round

          Oregon 38, James Madison 10

          Oklahoma 17, Alabama 16

          Ole Miss 30, Tulane 14

          Miami 27, Texas A&M 23

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 25, Oregon 17

          Indiana 24, Oklahoma 13

          Georgia 35, Ole Miss 14

          Ohio State 21, Miami 13

          Semifinals

          Indiana 19, Texas Tech 17

          Ohio State 16, Georgia 14

          National title game

          Ohio State 21, Indiana 20

          Paolo Uggetti

          First round

          Oklahoma 21, Alabama 17

          Oregon 38, JMU 14

          Miami 27,Texas A&M 24

          Ole Miss 31, Tulane 21

          Quarterfinals

          Indiana 34, Oklahoma 20

          Oregon 24, Texas Tech 21

          Georgia 21, Ole Miss 17

          Ohio State 27, Miami 20

          Semifinals

          Indiana 23, Oregon 20

          Georgia 24, Ohio State 17

          National title game

          Indiana 21, Georgia 17

          Dave Wilson

          First round

          Oregon 44, James Madison 13

          Texas A&M 27, Miami 17

          Ole Miss 31, Tulane 24

          Oklahoma 23, Alabama 17

          Quarterfinals

          Texas Tech 24, Oregon 20

          Georgia 44, Ole Miss 17

          Ohio State 21, Texas A&M 20

          Indiana 24, Oklahoma 10

          Semifinals

          Georgia 27, Ohio State 17

          Indiana 24, Texas Tech 17

          National title game

          Georgia, 17, Indiana 14