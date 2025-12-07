Open Extended Reactions

College football's championship weekend delivered a mix of compelling drama and blowouts.

In Atlanta, Georgia dominated Alabama and won the SEC for a second year in a row. The Bulldogs held the Tide to 209 total yards and locked up a first-round bye. UGA, the No. 3 seed, will play the winner of the matchup of No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

It was a similar story in the Big 12 where Texas Tech broke open the game with BYU in the second half. The Red Raiders forced four turnovers in the 34-7 win. Texas Tech is the No. 4 seed and will face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 12 James Madison in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The real drama was reserved for the Big Ten and ACC championships. Indiana won its first conference title since 1967 and took down No. 1 Ohio State. The Hoosiers will be the No. 1 seed while the Buckeyes fell just one spot to No. 2 The undefeated Hoosiers will have their first playoff game at the Rose Bowl presented by Prudential against the winner of the No. 8 Oklahoma-No. 9 Alabama matchup. Ohio State faces the winner of No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Duke's upset of Virginia in the ACC title game opened the door for two Group of 5 teams -- Tulane (which won the American) and James Madison (Sun Belt winner).

After months of rankings, seedings and countless debates, we have a 12-team bracket that brings about plenty of enticing questions and intriguing possibilities.

Can Oregon, Indiana, Texas A&M or Texas Tech bring home their first national title? Can Ohio State repeat? Will a Group of 5 team get its first-ever CFP win?

Here are our full picks for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Andrea Adelson

First round

Oregon 55, JMU 13

Bama 20, Oklahoma 17

Ole Miss 35, Tulane 14

Miami 27, Texas A&M 24

Quarterfinals

Oregon 35, Texas Tech 30

Indiana 30, Alabama 20

Georgia 40, Ole Miss 24

Ohio St 24, Miami 21

Semifinals

Ohio State 27, Georgia 24

Indiana 35, Oregon 31

National title game

Ohio State 21, Indiana 20

Kyle Bonagura

First round

Oregon 49, James Madison 24

Texas A&M 31, Miami 24

Ole Miss 38, Tulane 24

Alabama 31, Oklahoma 28

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 28, Oregon 27

Georgia 35, Ole Miss 21

Ohio State 24, Texas A&M 14

Indiana 35, Alabama 27

Semifinals

Ohio State 24, Georgia 17

Indiana 28, Texas Tech 24

National title game

Indiana 17, Ohio State 10

Bill Connelly

First round

Oregon 41, James Madison 24

Oklahoma 27, Alabama 17

Ole Miss 35, Tulane 20

Texas A&M 31, Miami 28

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 38, Oregon 34

Indiana 30, Oklahoma 7

Georgia 27, Ole Miss 23

Ohio State 24, Texas A&M 13

Semifinals

Texas Tech 27, Indiana 23

Georgia 17, Ohio State 16

National title game

Texas Tech 28, Georgia 20

David Hale

First round

Oregon 35, JMU 13

Ole Miss 48, Tulane 24

Alabama 17, Oklahoma 10

Miami 27, Texas A&M 21

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 24, Oregon 21

Indiana 20, Alabama 10

Georgia 30, Ole Miss 21

Ohio St 34, Miami 24

Semifinals

Indiana 30, Texas Tech 28

Georgia 27, Ohio State 24

National title game

Georgia 24, Indiana 20

Eli Lederman

First round

Oregon 38, James Madison 10

Ole Miss 31, Tulane 20

Alabama 21, Oklahoma 10

Texas A&M 38, Miami 31

Quarterfinals

Oregon 24, Texas Tech 17

Indiana 23, Alabama 10

Georgia 41, Ole Miss 30

Ohio State 30, Texas A&M 17

Semifinals

Indiana 20, Oregon 17

Georgia 27, Ohio State 20

National title game

Georgia 31, Indiana 17

Max Olson

First round

Oregon 34, James Madison 17

Alabama 13, Oklahoma 10

Ole Miss 38, Tulane 14

Texas A&M 27, Miami 24

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 27, Oregon 20

Indiana 24, Alabama 17

Georgia 41, Ole Miss 31

Ohio State 27, Texas A&M 17

Semifinals

Indiana 17, Texas Tech 16

Georgia 35, Ohio State 31

National title game

Georgia 31, Indiana 20

Adam Rittenberg

First round

Oregon 38, James Madison 13

Ole Miss 34, Tulane 16

Alabama 20, Oklahoma 17

Miami 31, Texas A&M 28

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 23, Oregon 20

Indiana 24, Alabama 16

Georgia 31, Ole Miss 21

Ohio State 27, Miami 20

Semifinals

Indiana 20, Texas Tech 17

Ohio State 19, Georgia 16

National title game

Ohio State 24, Indiana 20

Jake Trotter

First round

Oregon 38, James Madison 10

Oklahoma 17, Alabama 16

Ole Miss 30, Tulane 14

Miami 27, Texas A&M 23

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 25, Oregon 17

Indiana 24, Oklahoma 13

Georgia 35, Ole Miss 14

Ohio State 21, Miami 13

Semifinals

Indiana 19, Texas Tech 17

Ohio State 16, Georgia 14

National title game

Ohio State 21, Indiana 20

Paolo Uggetti

First round

Oklahoma 21, Alabama 17

Oregon 38, JMU 14

Miami 27,Texas A&M 24

Ole Miss 31, Tulane 21

Quarterfinals

Indiana 34, Oklahoma 20

Oregon 24, Texas Tech 21

Georgia 21, Ole Miss 17

Ohio State 27, Miami 20

Semifinals

Indiana 23, Oregon 20

Georgia 24, Ohio State 17

National title game

Indiana 21, Georgia 17

Dave Wilson

First round

Oregon 44, James Madison 13

Texas A&M 27, Miami 17

Ole Miss 31, Tulane 24

Oklahoma 23, Alabama 17

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech 24, Oregon 20

Georgia 44, Ole Miss 17

Ohio State 21, Texas A&M 20

Indiana 24, Oklahoma 10

Semifinals

Georgia 27, Ohio State 17

Indiana 24, Texas Tech 17

National title game

Georgia, 17, Indiana 14