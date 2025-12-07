        <
          College Football Playoff 2025: Byes, bracket and a final top 25

          ESPN
          Dec 7, 2025, 05:37 PM

          The College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings Sunday, and Indiana -- following its win over previous No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game -- is at the top.

          The committee released its rankings each Tuesday for the past five weeks. The final set of rankings determine the bracket for the College Football Playoff, which begins with the first round at campus sites on Dec. 19 and 20.

          Below, you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

          12-team bracket

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers

          No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

          No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs

          No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Indiana

          No. 12 James Madison Dukes at No. 5 Oregon Ducks
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Texas Tech

          No. 11 Tulane Green Wave at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Georgia

          No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Ohio State

          Top 25

          1. Indiana Hoosiers (13-0)
          2. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1)
          3. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)
          4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1)
          5. Oregon Ducks (11-1)
          6. Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)
          7. Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)
          8. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
          9. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)
          10. Miami Hurricanes (10-2)
          11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2)
          12. BYU Cougars (11-2)
          13. Texas Longhorns (9-3)
          14. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2)
          15. Utah Utes (10-2)
          16. USC Trojans (9-3)
          17. Arizona Wildcats (9-3)
          18. Michigan Wolverines (9-3)
          19. Virginia Cavaliers (10-3)
          20. Tulane Green Wave (11-2)
          21. Houston Cougars (9-3)
          22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3)
          23. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4)
          24. James Madison Dukes (12-1)
          25. North Texas Mean Green (11-2)