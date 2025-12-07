The College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings Sunday, and Indiana -- following its win over previous No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game -- is at the top.
The committee released its rankings each Tuesday for the past five weeks. The final set of rankings determine the bracket for the College Football Playoff, which begins with the first round at campus sites on Dec. 19 and 20.
Below, you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.
12-team bracket
First-round byes
Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.
No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers
No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs
No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders
First-round matchups (on campus)
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Winner plays: No. 1 Indiana
No. 12 James Madison Dukes at No. 5 Oregon Ducks
Winner plays: No. 4 Texas Tech
No. 11 Tulane Green Wave at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
Winner plays: No. 3 Georgia
No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies
Winner plays: No. 2 Ohio State
Top 25
1. Indiana Hoosiers (13-0)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1)
3. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1)
5. Oregon Ducks (11-1)
6. Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)
7. Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)
8. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
9. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)
10. Miami Hurricanes (10-2)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2)
12. BYU Cougars (11-2)
13. Texas Longhorns (9-3)
14. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2)
15. Utah Utes (10-2)
16. USC Trojans (9-3)
17. Arizona Wildcats (9-3)
18. Michigan Wolverines (9-3)
19. Virginia Cavaliers (10-3)
20. Tulane Green Wave (11-2)
21. Houston Cougars (9-3)
22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3)
23. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4)
24. James Madison Dukes (12-1)
25. North Texas Mean Green (11-2)