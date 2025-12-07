Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings Sunday, and Indiana -- following its win over previous No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game -- is at the top.

The committee released its rankings each Tuesday for the past five weeks. The final set of rankings determine the bracket for the College Football Playoff, which begins with the first round at campus sites on Dec. 19 and 20.

Below, you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

12-team bracket

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers

No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs

No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Winner plays: No. 1 Indiana

No. 12 James Madison Dukes at No. 5 Oregon Ducks

Winner plays: No. 4 Texas Tech

No. 11 Tulane Green Wave at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Winner plays: No. 3 Georgia

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Winner plays: No. 2 Ohio State

Top 25

1. Indiana Hoosiers (13-0)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1)

3. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1)

5. Oregon Ducks (11-1)

6. Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)

7. Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)

8. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)

10. Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2)

12. BYU Cougars (11-2)

13. Texas Longhorns (9-3)

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2)

15. Utah Utes (10-2)

16. USC Trojans (9-3)

17. Arizona Wildcats (9-3)

18. Michigan Wolverines (9-3)

19. Virginia Cavaliers (10-3)

20. Tulane Green Wave (11-2)

21. Houston Cougars (9-3)

22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3)

23. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4)

24. James Madison Dukes (12-1)

25. North Texas Mean Green (11-2)