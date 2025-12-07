Nick Saban joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss Matt Campbell's hire at Penn State and what expectations he'll face in his first year. (1:35)

The Big 12 is fining Iowa State and Kansas State $500,000 each for turning down bowl invitations. The two schools made their decisions following coaching changes last week.

The Cyclones finished at 8-4, while the Wildcats ended at 6-6. ISU coach Matt Campbell left last week for the same role at Penn State, while K-State coach Chris Klieman retired. Both schools have named replacements in Jimmy Rogers (Iowa State) and Collin Klein (Kansas State) but will not pursue postseason opportunities.

"While the Conference acknowledges the difficult timing around coaching changes, the Big 12 is responsible for fulfilling its contractual obligations to its bowl partners," the conference said in a statement Sunday.

The bowl replacements will be determined according to the 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rates. Rice, Auburn and Florida State are among the replacement possibilities.

Iowa State players met Sunday with administrators and elected not to play.

"The administrative staff and coaches respect and support the players' decision," Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. "Our student-athletes have had an incredible season and we are grateful for their leadership as we worked through this process with them today."

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said he made the decision after speaking with the team's leadership council and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

"This decision was not taken lightly, but with our coaching staff transition and several uncertainties regarding player availability, I felt it was not in our best interest to try to field a team that was not representative of Kansas State University," Taylor said in a statement. "We applaud this group for fighting back from a 2-4 record to lead us to bowl eligibility yet again, and we are happy that our seniors were able to go out on top with a victory inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium."

Iowa State has appeared in bowl games in seven of the past eight seasons under Campbell. Kansas State will not participate in the postseason for the first time since 2020.