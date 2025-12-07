Paul Finebaum explains why Indiana isn't the College Football Playoff favorite despite its win over Ohio State. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana is the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time after going through the regular season and Big Ten championship game 13-0, ending Ohio State's 14-week run atop the rankings.

The Hoosiers' 13-10 win over the Buckeyes in Indianapolis on Saturday night made them the unanimous pick for No. 1 as they looked ahead to top seeding for their second straight appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Associated Press Top 25 The top 25 teams in the AP college football poll, released Sunday (first-place votes in parentheses) Team Rec. LW 1. Indiana (66) 13-0 2 2. Georgia 12-1 3 3. Ohio State 12-1 1 4. Texas Tech 12-1 7 5 5. Oregon 11-1 5 4 6. Ole Miss 11-1 6 6 7. Texas A&M 11-1 7 8. Oklahoma 10-2 8 9. Notre Dame 10-2 9 10. Miami 10-2 12 11. Alabama 10-3 10 12. BYU 11-2 11 13. Vanderbilt 10-2 13 14. Texas 9-3 14 15. Utah 10-2 15 16. USC 9-3 17 17. Tulane 11-2 21 18. Michigan 9-3 18 19. James Madison 11-1 19 20. Virginia 10-3 16 21. Arizona 9-3 22 22. Navy 9-2 23 23. North Texas 11-2 20 24. Georgia Tech 9-3 24 25. Missouri 8-4 25

Georgia, which beat Alabama 28-7 in the Southeastern Conference title game, moved up one spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking of the season. Ohio State, the defending national champion, slipped two spots to No. 3.

Indiana, which had the most losses in major college football history prior to Curt Cignetti's arrival two years ago, had never been ranked higher than No. 2 before Sunday. That was the position the Hoosiers held for seven straight weeks before they rose to the top. They were 100 ballot points ahead of Georgia. The Bulldogs were just 12 points ahead of Ohio State.

Texas Tech, a 27-point winner over BYU in the Big 12 championship game, also has its highest ranking of the season after rising one rung to No. 4.

Oregon was No. 5 and followed by Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Miami.

Miami moved up two spots and returned to the top 10 for the first time since mid-October. Alabama and BYU each dropped one spot, to Nos. 11 and 12.

Among Group of 5 teams, American Conference champion Tulane jumped four spots to No. 17 for its highest ranking in two years. Sun Belt Conference champion James Madison remained No. 19.

With the limited schedule of games, all teams that were in the Top 25 last week remained in the poll.

Virginia took the biggest fall after losing in overtime to Duke in the ACC championship game, going from No. 16 to No. 20.

The final AP Top 25 will be released Jan. 20, the day after the national championship game.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC (8 ranked teams): 2, 6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, 25.

Big Ten (5): 1, 3, 5, 16, 18.

Big 12 (4): 4, 12, 15, 20.

ACC (3): 10, 21, 24.

American (3): 17, 22, 23.

Independent (1): 9.

Sun Belt (1): 19.