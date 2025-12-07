Open Extended Reactions

Championship Week came and went with one last burst of uncertainty. The politicking is mercifully over. The bracket is set for the second 12-team College Football Playoff, and it is an incredible mix of stalwarts and new blood.

Five teams from last year's field return. Four of the five teams with the most CFP appearances -- Alabama (ninth appearance), Ohio State (seventh), Georgia (fifth), Oklahoma (fifth) -- are here, too.

But the No. 1 seed is an Indiana team that just won its first Big Ten title in 58 years and had, until earlier this year, lost more games than any other program in the history of college football. No. 4 seed Texas Tech has never finished in the top 10 and just won its first outright conference title since 1955 (when it was in the Border Conference). No. 6 seed Ole Miss has its best record in 63 years, and No. 7 Texas A&M has its best record in 34 years.

Miami, potentially looking at its first top-10 season in 22 years, eked out a bid. Tulane is here! The Green Wave are on their best run since the 1930s! James Madison is here, too! The Dukes were in FCS four years ago!

New blood, bluebloods, great offenses, great defenses. The stakes are set. Let's talk about why each playoff team will -- or won't -- win the national title.

Title odds, per SP+: 23.5% (No. 2 favorite)

Quarterfinal opponent: vs. Oklahoma-Alabama winner (first-round bye)

Why they will win it all: No known weakness. Are you a "defense wins championships" person? Indiana ranks second in defensive SP+, third in points allowed per drive and sixth in success rate* allowed. The Hoosiers just held Ohio State to its lowest point total in 18 games. Do you like defensive disruption? They're second in stuff rate (run stops at or behind the line) and seventh in sack rate.

(* Success rate: How frequently an offense is gaining 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third or fourth.)

From Elijah Sarratt and an elite passing game to a fearsome defense, undefeated Indiana has it all. Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Need to know that your title pick has a QB it can count on in big moments? Fernando Mendoza is third in Total QBR and is, if betting odds are to be believed (and they usually are), the Heisman favorite by a large margin. And in Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., he has maybe the most elite receiving duo in the country outside of Columbus. Does it help to know what a team can ground-and-pound when necessary, or stop its opponent from doing the same? IU's offense ranks fourth in rushing success rate and 17th in yards per carry (not including sacks); its defense ranks fourth and 12th, respectively, in the same categories.

Third downs are important -- what about those? Indiana is first nationally in third-down conversion rate (55.8%) and second on third-down conversion rate allowed (28.1%).

Have they come through away from home? Yeah, I'd say winning at Iowa City and Eugene probably qualifies.

There's a reason why Indiana is the last unbeaten team standing. This team has aced every test it has been given in 2025.

Why they won't: Random big-play issues. When you allow just 4.6 yards per play and 0.9 points per drive, you don't have a serious issue with big plays. But a few teams did still have some success creating chunk plays.

Old Dominion scored on touchdown runs of 78 and 75 yards. Illinois hit on a 59-yard TD pass. Penn State had a 59-yard run and 43-yard pass. Kennesaw State had three completions of 30-plus yards. Hell, 98 of Ohio State's 322 yards came on two completions (though one was a fruitless end-of-game Hail Mary), as did 93 of Maryland's 293 yards. Even if it's not a season-long issue, there are plenty of ultra-explosive offenses in this playoff field, and a couple of glitches could become extremely costly.

Title odds, per SP+: 28.6% (No. 1 favorite)

Quarterfinal opponent: vs. Texas A&M-Miami (first-round bye)

Why they will win it all: They're Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the defending champions, they have at least two of the five or so best players in the sport (receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Caleb Downs), their quarterback (Julian Sayin) has the highest Total QBR of any playoff QB, their offense ranks fourth in points per drive (despite having played four games against top-20 defenses, per SP+), and their defense ranks first in defensive SP+ and second in points per drive and yards per play.

They have all the components you could ask for, and despite Saturday night's loss to Indiana, they enter this year's CFP with better form and fewer question marks. And hell, after 11 straight comfortable wins, even the loss might be beneficial from the standpoints of focus and motivation. This is the shortest "why they will win it" section in this entire piece, but it's also the most definitive. We know how good they are.

Why they won't: Cautious programming. Against the best defense he has faced in his footballing life, Sayin completed 21 of 29 passes for 258 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Granted, those numbers were boosted by the late Hail Mary completion, but he mostly kept the ball out of harm's way, and in nearly his first genuinely high-consequence drive all season, he drove the Buckeyes 70 yards inside the Indiana 5 in the third quarter and 81 yards inside the 10 in the fourth.

Sayin came up just short on a fourth-down QB sneak on the former drive, however, which evidently prompted Ryan Day to go shockingly conservative on the latter. On fourth-and-1 from the 9, Day elected to attempt a game-tying field goal, one that, even had Jayden Fielding made it, would have given the Hoosiers ample time to drive down for a field goal of their own. Fielding missed it. Ball don't lie.

Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline have played it safe with Sayin for most of the season, easing him in, dialing up mostly quick passes and programming him to throw the ball away if he doesn't see what he wants. When you have a star-studded receiving corps and an incredible defense backing you up, that makes sense. But you might need to dial the risk factor up in big moments, and it sure felt like Ohio State failed in that regard Saturday night. Will they put their faith in Sayin when it matters the most? Will he back up the faith if they do?

Title odds, per SP+: 9.8% (No. 4 favorite)

Quarterfinal opponent: vs. Ole Miss-Tulane winner (first-round bye)

Why they will win it all: They're mean again. Georgia was maddening to watch early this season. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs almost seemed to come out without a game plan, playing things as vanilla as possible, taking some shots from the opponent -- and frequently falling behind into the second half -- before rallying. It worked, aside from a loss to Alabama, but it made for some underwhelming performances (and undue stress for fans).

Over the past four games, however, the defense has locked in, allowing a paltry 7.3 points per game, 4.3 yards per play and 2.6 yards per carry, not including sacks. The Dawgs have forced three-and-outs 41% of the time in this span (10th nationally), and they've allowed touchdowns on just 17% of red zone trips (second).

In Saturday's SEC championship game, a 28-7 win over Alabama, the Dawgs painted their masterpiece. They allowed just 209 total yards (3.8 per play), including just 20 non-sack rushing yards. On Bama's first eight possessions, the Tide punted seven times, turned the ball over once and finished just one drive in Georgia territory. They finally moved the ball late but never got closer than 14 points.

After some listless play early on, Georgia is defending as well as it has since the 2022 season, its last national title year.

Why they won't: A lack of big plays. Despite having faced a schedule featuring five top-20 defenses (per SP+), Georgia's overall offensive numbers have been solid. It is 14th in offensive SP+, 23rd in points per drive and 22nd in success rate. The run game probably hasn't helped as much as Smart would prefer, but short, quick passing has bridged the efficiency gap, and the Dawgs have scored at least 28 points nine times. That's more than enough with the way the defense is playing.

While efficiency levels have been solid, Georgia struggles to create chunk plays. The Dawgs rank 130th in yards per successful play; quarterback Gunner Stockton averages just 10.7 yards per completion, and that sinks to 9.5 per completion against top-20 defenses. He almost never puts the ball in harm's way, but safety comes with a price, and UGA is not built to move the ball quickly and aggressively if (or when) the need arises.

Title odds, per SP+: 20.9% (No. 3 favorite)

Quarterfinal opponent: vs. Oregon-James Madison winner (first-round bye)

Why they will win it all: They have the best front six in the country. Jacob Rodriguez is the best linebacker in the nation. Fellow linebacker Ben Roberts (two interceptions and a pass breakup) was the Big 12 championship game's MVP. David Bailey is second in the nation in sacks and third in TFLs. Romello Height is 16th in sacks. And despite losing Skyler Gill-Howard to a midseason injury, tackles Lee Hunter and Anthony Holmes Jr. have prevented any semblance of a drop-off in the middle.

The secondary is good, too, but the front six has been transcendent in Lubbock. The Red Raiders rank third nationally in success rate allowed (31.3%), third in yards allowed per play (4.0) and first in yards allowed per carry, not including sacks (3.3). They've allowed more than two offensive touchdowns just once all year (to Kansas State in a game they still won by 23), and they've allowed less than 4.0 yards per play eight times in 13 games. Over the previous 15 seasons, Tech's average defensive SP+ ranking was 83.0; thanks to first-year coordinator Shiel Wood and a transformational transfer class, the Red Raiders enter their first CFP ranked fourth. And since a 26-22 loss to Arizona State -- suffered without starting quarterback Behren Morton -- the offense has averaged 40.8 points per game. This band of pirates is playing utterly merciless ball at the moment.

Cameron Dickey and Texas Tech can grind out yards, but the Red Raiders could improve in the red zone. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

Why they won't: Red zone offense. Tech's offensive numbers have been good, especially considering Morton was in and out of the lineup in the first two months. The Red Raiders are 15th in points per drive, and they can lean heavily into whatever opponents can't stop. Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams grind out 145 rushing yards per game (5.5 per carry), and four receivers -- all 6-foot-2 or taller -- have caught between 46 and 55 passes.

They've scored TDs on just 56% of red zone trips, however, which is 101st in the nation. Against three top-20 defenses (Utah, plus BYU twice), the Red Raiders turned 14 trips into just five TDs (36%). By settling for field goal attempts, they let BYU hang around into the second half of both their meetings despite total defensive domination, and the level of competition will only rise from here.

Title odds, per SP+: 6.8% (No. 5 favorite)

First-round opponent: vs. No. 12 James Madison (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., TNT)

Why they will win it all: Big plays and three-and-outs. Oregon has gained at least 20 yards on 10.4% of its snaps this season, the most in the country. The Ducks have also allowed gains of at least 20 yards on 3.3% of their snaps, the least in the country. They have gone three-and-out just 15.3% of the time (fourth) while forcing three-and-outs 42% of the time (fifth). It is, to say the least, difficult to beat a team that is pummeling you in both the efficiency and explosiveness departments.

Flexibility is the name of the game for Dan Lanning's Ducks in 2025. For the third straight season, with a third different starting quarterback, they have played beautifully efficient offense: They rank fifth nationally in offensive success rate (they were seventh in 2024 and first in 2023). They're also in the overall SP+ top four for the third straight year. This year, however, the defense has caught up to the offense. They're fifth in defensive SP+, their highest ranking since 1958, and while they've topped 34 points seven times, they've also won Big Ten rock fights with scores of 18-16 and 21-7. You need to have a lot of arrows in the proverbial quiver to work through the CFP, and while Oregon has been really good for a while, it feels like the Ducks have more arrows than ever.

Why they won't: More disruption needed. As effective as the defense has been, the Ducks haven't been great at forcing the issue. They rank 98th in stuff rate and 47th in sack rate. They force a lot of passing downs -- which I define as second-and-8 or more and third- or fourth-and-5 or more -- but they rank 47th in passing-down success rate allowed, and if you can work the ball into the red zone, you're probably scoring seven points: Oregon's 75.0% red zone TD rate allowed ranks 129th.

Against defenses without disruption, good offenses are consistent enough to thrive. Against the two top-15 offenses they've faced (Indiana and USC), the Ducks allowed 28.5 points per game and 5.1 yards per play -- not terrible averages, but not dominant either.

Title odds, per SP+: 4.6% (No. 6 favorite)

First-round opponent: vs. No. 11 Tulane (Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m., TNT)

Why they will win it all: Vengeance (and great passing). Now that the weeks of innuendo and will-he-or-won't-he questions are over, Ole Miss will head into its first CFP without Lane Kiffin but with most of the rest of the coaching staff. And while the Rebels aren't the title favorites by any means, they're capable of beating any team they play, especially if Kiffin's departure produces a useful chip-on-the-shoulder effect.

The Rebels' defense regressed from last year's level, but it defends the pass well and has allowed more than 26 points only twice. When you almost never score fewer than 26 points (also twice all year), that puts you in a pretty good place. Ole Miss hogs the ball and wears opponents down with a solid but unspectacular run game (74th in yards per carry, not including sacks), and when it's time for Trinidad Chambliss to pass, he often does something great. Chambliss is fifth in Total QBR, the Rebs are sixth in passing success rate and eighth in yards per dropback, and 23.1% of their completions have gained at least 20 yards (fourth). He rarely faces pressure -- often because of good downs and distances -- and is able to keep his eyes downfield quite a bit. Kewan Lacy and the run game are persistent, but the pass is why the Rebels are here.

Why they won't: Run defense. The pass defense may be sound, but Ole Miss has been gashed on the ground at times. Not including sacks, the Rebels allow 5.0 yards per carry (83rd). Five opponents produced at least a 47% rushing success rate against them, including the only team to beat them (Georgia) and three that nearly pulled upsets (Kentucky, Washington State and Arkansas). Tackles Will Echoles and Zxavian Harris can both create negative plays, and not every CFP team has a great run game, but enough do for this to become a serious problem.

(One other thing to track, whether it's a fatal flaw or not: How does new coach Pete Golding handle fourth-down decision-making? Kiffin has been famously aggressive on fourth downs through the years, and Ole Miss has scored 79 points after fourth-down conversions this season while allowing only three points after turnovers on downs. That's some serious profit, and it could cost the Rebels if Golding chooses to be more conservative.)

Title odds, per SP+: 2.2% (No. 7 favorite)

First-round opponent: vs. No. 10 Miami (Dec. 20, noon, ABC)

Why they will win it all: Leverage. On offense, A&M brilliantly applies both horizontal and vertical leverage in the passing game, using speedsters KC Concepcion and Mario Craver to stretch defenses wide and deep threat Ashton Bethel-Roman and tight ends Theo Melin Öhrström and Nate Boerkircher to stretch them vertically. Once defenses are properly stressed, run lanes begin to open up for running back Rueben Owens II. At his best, quarterback Marcel Reed fires the ball quickly to all these different weapons and provides a solid run threat as well. The Aggies have topped 40 points seven times.

On defense, A&M leverages opponents into passing downs and tees off. Led by Cashius Howell (11.5 sacks), the Aggies rank first nationally in sack rate, and they are nearly impossible to beat on third downs: 73% of opponents' third downs have required at least 7 yards (first), and A&M has allowed conversions on only 22% (also first). They also force three-and-outs 41% of the time (seventh). Attack, attack, attack.

Why they won't: They may have peaked early. Following their 38-17 win at Missouri in Week 11, the Aggies proceeded to underachieve against SP+ projections by 20.9 points per game in their final three. Part of that average comes from showing mercy to an outmanned Samford, but they needed a huge second-half comeback to beat 4-8 South Carolina, and they got knocked out in the second half at Texas.

The Aggies' run game isn't contributing as much, and Reed is facing more pressure (35.6% pressure rate over the past three games), taking more sacks and throwing more interceptions -- two each against South Carolina and Texas. And while their third-down conversion rate was 43.1% over their first nine games, it was 24.0% against the Gamecocks and Longhorns.

Defensively, glitches that have been problematic all season have become downright worrisome:

TruMedia

South Carolina had gains of 80 and 50 yards, and Texas had gains of 54, 48, 35 and 30. A&M now ranks 135th (out of 136) in yards allowed per successful play (14.4) and 127th in rushing yards allowed after contact (3.3). Defensive aggression risks big-play breakdowns, and things didn't trend well in November. Maybe some rest will help?

Title odds, per SP+: 1.0% (No. 9 favorite)

First-round opponent: vs. No. 9 Alabama (Dec. 19, 8 p.m., ABC)

Why they will win it all: The coolest defense in the country. What if you could combine Texas A&M's aggression with solid big-play prevention? You can! OU does just about every week. The Sooners rank second in success rate allowed (first against the run), third in stuff rate (run stops at or behind the line), third in sack rate and fourth in three-and-out rate, but they're also allowing a much more palatable 12.7 yards per successful play (99th, but far ahead of A&M), and they've allowed 17 or fewer points eight times.

Linemen Taylor Wein and Gracen Halton have combined for 24 tackles for loss and 22 run stops, and their best lineman, R Mason Thomas, could be close to healthy by the time the playoff rolls around. Meanwhile, the secondary more than carries its weight: Corners Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen have allowed just a 38% completion rate in coverage with two interceptions, 12 breakups and just two touchdowns allowed.

OU's offense isn't very good (we'll get to that), but the Sooners know themselves as well as anyone in this field. The defense does most of the heavy lifting, and when the offense is given an opportunity, it takes advantage: The Sooners score TDs on 72% of red zone trips (16th). They've won in Knoxville and Tuscaloosa, and their reward for that is a first-ever playoff home game. Sooners fans cheered on the move to the SEC because they wanted bigger home games, and here comes the biggest one imaginable. And against an Alabama team the Sooners know they can beat.

Why they won't: The Sooners can't score. This seems pretty important. Even with excellent red zone execution, the Sooners rank 87th in success rate (111th rushing), 89th in points per drive and 95th in yards per play. Dreadful stuff.

Quarterback John Mateer's numbers were obviously impacted by his early-season hand injury (and how quickly he attempted to come back from it), but downfield passing has been an issue all season. He has completed 30% of passes 20 or more yards downfield, 104th among QBR-eligible QBs. The run game has been dreadful: The Sooners have averaged 3.3 yards per carry over the past three games. Playing well in the red zone is important, but they probably won't create enough red zone chances to make a major run.

Title odds, per SP+: 0.7% (No. 10 favorite)

First-round opponent: at No. 8 Oklahoma (Dec. 19, 8 p.m., ABC)

Why they will win it all: They're battle tested. In retrospect, we know Alabama basically clinched its playoff spot in October; in consecutive weeks, the Crimson Tide beat Georgia (24-21), Vanderbilt (30-14), Missouri (27-24) and Tennessee (37-20). They were great early against Georgia, in the middle against Mizzou and late against Vandy, and it looked like all the pieces had come together against the Vols. Ty Simpson was my Heisman points race leader into November, and even with a recent downturn, he has still produced great season stats: 3,268 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 26-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio. Their legs looked a little weary down the stretch, but we know they're capable of producing form that can beat anyone.

Well, the offense looked weary down the stretch. The defense keeps improving. Against four top-15 offenses (per SP+), the Tide allowed just 20.8 points per game, and they gave up fewer yards per play with each contest -- 6.7 against Georgia the first time, then 6.2 against Vandy, then 5.3 against Tennessee, then 4.4 against Georgia the second time. Edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre (11.5 TFLs, six sacks) is one of the SEC's best playmakers, and safety Bray Hubbard (four interceptions, six breakups) punishes mistakes in the back. The offense won't have to produce a ton for the Tide to win some playoff games.

Why they won't: They last looked like a playoff team in Week 8. That's kind of an issue, isn't it? Thanks primarily to a fading offense, the Tide have underachieved against SP+ projections in four of their past six games, falling from sixth (after the Vandy game) to 13th in SP+ in the process. The run game has never kicked in -- RB Jam Miller hasn't been able to stay healthy (and hasn't been great even when he's available) -- and carrying the weight of the offense seemed to wear Simpson down: His Total QBR was 82.7 through seven games, 74.5 over the next four and 54.0 over the past two.

TruMedia

Simpson averaged a ghastly 3.7 yards per dropback against Auburn and Georgia, and both his timing in the pocket and his timing with receivers has been terribly off. Maybe a week off will help, but we haven't seen Bama's best for a while -- and we certainly didn't see it the last time the Tide played OU.

Title odds, per SP+: 1.7% (No. 8 favorite)

First-round opponent: at No. 7 Texas A&M (Dec. 20, noon, ABC)

Why they will win it all: Football is an efficiency game. If you're winning more plays than your opponent, you can win any game you play, and few win more plays than Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes. They're 10th in success rate (49.6%) and eighth in success rate allowed (34.5%); Indiana and Ohio State are the only other teams to rank in the top 10 in both categories.

Miami found balance this season. The Hurricanes were first in offensive SP+ in 2024 thanks to Cam Ward and the rest, but the Hurricanes were a dismal 52nd on defense, allowing 37.3 points per game in three losses and even giving up 30-plus in four wins. The offense predictably regressed after Ward's departure, but Carson Beck, Malachi Toney & Co. are still 16th in offensive SP+, and the defense has carried a far heavier load thanks to a brilliant new coordinator (Corey Hetherman), a junior-year breakthrough from star lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and a number of transfer hits -- linebacker Mohamed Toure is a dynamo in the middle, and a number of new DBs (safeties Jakobe Thomas and Zechariah Poyser, corners Keionte Scott and Xavier Lucas) have been stellar.

The Canes have so many more paths to victory now: The offense has scored 34 or more seven times, and the defense has allowed 12 or fewer seven times.

Why they won't: Individual games are decided by big plays and turnovers (and close-and-late situations). In two losses, the Hurricanes had as many turnovers (six) as 20-yard gains. Beck threw six picks while averaging just 10.7 yards per completion. Turnover risk without any reward will doom you, efficiency or no efficiency.

Cristobal also has so much to prove in close games. Miami is 2-2 in one-score finishes this year, and a close win -- in Week 1 against Notre Dame -- got the Hurricanes into the playoff field. But Cristobal's old, overly conservative tendencies backfired in both losses. Down three late against Louisville, the Canes played for a field goal instead of a touchdown; tied with 25 seconds (and a timeout) left against SMU, they kneeled the ball out and played for overtime. They lost both times. Winning four playoff games, including one in the first round against A&M (4-0 in one-score games), will require nailing late-game circumstances, and I wish we had more evidence that Miami is capable of that.

Title odds, per SP+: 0.02% (No. 12 favorite)

First-round opponent: at No. 6 Ole Miss (Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m., TNT)

Why they will win it all: Turnovers and TFLs. Tulane broke through with 12 wins and a Cotton Bowl victory in 2022, and the Green Wave have remained a Group of 5 contender ever since. After enjoying double-digit wins in just one season from 1935 to 2021, they've done it three times in the past four seasons.

Second-year coach Jon Sumrall didn't like his team very much this October: After a tighter-than-necessary win over East Carolina, he told ESPN's Harry Lyles, "We're a really sloppy football team that finds ways to win games, and I'm going to lose my mind because we're so immature." They would get blown out by UTSA a couple of games later.

Since the start of November, however, the defense has surged. The Green Wave rank sixth in turnover rate (4.0%) and 18th in TFLs per game (7.0) in that span, and they're allowing just 4.0 yards per carry, not including sacks (22nd). They force loads of passing downs and pounce on whatever mistakes the opposing quarterback makes, while Jake Retzlaff and the offense do lots of whatever the defense can't stop. They forced five turnovers in Friday's American championship game against North Texas, returning one for a touchdown, and against a UNT defense that is poor against the run, they simply rushed their way to a 34-21 win.

Why they won't: You probably need to be elite at something. Tulane looks more like a power conference team than almost any in the Group of 5, and it beat both Northwestern and Duke in nonconference play. Sumrall teams will always problem-solve beautifully, even if they have to move to Plan B or Plan C. There's a reason Sumrall has won three conference titles in four years as a head coach, and there's a reason Florida hired him. But the Green Wave don't have any elite traits this season, and when you have nothing you know you can lean on, sometimes not even Plan C will uncover an answer.

Tulane's two losses this season were blowouts. Ole Miss (forgivable) and UTSA (less so) outscored them by a combined 93-36 and outgained them by a combined 355 yards. They can win a tight game against just about anyone, but if/when they lose in the CFP, it might not be close. And scaring Ole Miss in a first-round rematch will require a far better performance, especially from Retzlaff.

Title odds, per SP+: 0.2% (No. 11 favorite)

First-round opponent: No. 5 Oregon (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., TNT)

Why they will win it all: What, like it's hard? JMU walked through the FBS door four years ago and immediately started acting like it owns the place. The Dukes are 40-10 in the FBS, and four of those losses came in 2024, as they were transitioning from Curt Cignetti to Bob Chesney. Once Chesney got his footing, so did the Dukes. They're back in the SP+ top 25 for the second time in three seasons, and their only loss was at Louisville in September. They allowed the Cardinals just 264 total yards, and the game was tied in the fourth quarter until it turned on a fumble.

The Dukes look the part. JMU's offense is top-30 in most key categories; it can play with high efficiency at times, and when it doesn't, it bails itself out with big plays like Wayne Knight's 73-yard touchdown run Friday night in the Sun Belt championship game.

The defense is simply dynamite. The Dukes rank first in success rate allowed (29%) and fourth in yards allowed per play (4.1). Colin Hitschler's defense attacks nonstop, knowing that even if it gives up a big play or two, the flood of three-and-outs and turnovers will balance that out. Redshirt freshman Sahir West leads the team with 14 TFLs -- he had 5.5 TFLs and three sacks against Troy on Friday -- but eight different Dukes have at least five TFLs, and their trio of cornerbacks in Justin Eaglin, Elijah Culp and DJ Barksdale (slot) compares well to any in the CFP.

Why they won't: You probably can't rely on big plays in the CFP. Knight has nine rushes of at least 30 yards (more than 91 FBS teams) and quarterback Alonza Barnett III has added seven rushes of 20-plus yards while completing 17 passes of 30-plus. Chunk plays are fabulous bailouts, but it's a lot harder to generate those against elite defenses. Against the two SP+ top-30 defenses the Dukes faced (Louisville and Washington State), they averaged just 19 points at 4.5 yards per play. Winning a CFP game (or games) will require dynamite defensive play, and while JMU could deliver that, there is minimal margin for error there. Can they hold Oregon to, say, 24 or fewer points?