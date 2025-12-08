Open Extended Reactions

The 12-team College Football Playoff is no longer new, but there are some different elements to consider when beginning the intrepid task of predicting every postseason game the day the pairings are announced.

For starters, there are more justifiably aggrieved teams at being left out of the 12-team CFP. Among them: Vanderbilt (10-2), BYU (11-2), Texas (9-3) and, of course, Notre Dame (10-2), which had the most bitter Sunday following the selections.

The annual coaching carousel always impacts the postseason, but this year has seen moves that have impacted the CFP unlike ever before. Ole Miss will play without former coach Lane Kiffin, while new coach Pete Golding will make his debut at the helm in the biggest game in team history. Jon Sumrall, meanwhile, will lead Tulane into its first CFP before focusing fully on his new job at Florida. James Madison is a surprise inclusion to the CFP, and coach Bob Chesney will lead the Dukes before departing for UCLA.

Several CFP teams also have coordinators moving on to head-coaching roles, including Oregon's Will Stein (Kentucky) and Tosh Lupoi (Cal), and Ohio State's Brian Hartline (South Florida). There are also the standard uncertainties around bowl games, including NFL draft declarations and transfer announcements, which haven't kicked into high gear yet since the portal doesn't open until January. All this makes predicting the bowl/CFP outcomes right after the pairings are revealed kind of insane, but also fun!

Don't mortgage your house on these, but if they hit, I will accept any and all gifts and congratulations. Without further ado, from Bowl Predictions HQ in downtown Indianapolis, here are the breakdowns and picks for every college football postseason game.

Ready, set, bowl!

All times ET.

Friday, Dec. 19

CFP first-round game

Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)

8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

The CFP begins with a rematch of a game played barely a month earlier at Bryant-Denny Stadium. I was there and came away impressed by Oklahoma's defensive talent and layered scheme, which prevailed in a 23-21 victory. Alabama was clearly worn down toward the end of the season, not looking impressive in its victory at Auburn, and being held scoreless for more than 47 minutes against Georgia in the SEC championship. But teams that squeak into the CFP can gain some momentum from being granted a second life, and despite the head-to-head outcome in Tuscaloosa, Alabama still outgained Oklahoma 406-212 and had 11 more first downs. Quarterback Ty Simpson has a chance to reset and reclaim his accuracy, and running back Jam Miller will likely return for the CFP. Coach Kalen DeBoer and the Tide are no strangers to this stage, and they'll find a way to win a close one in Norman.

Prediction: Alabama 20, Oklahoma 17

Saturday, Dec. 20

CFP first-round game

Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M Aggies

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Noon, ABC, ESPN

The Hurricanes can exhale after making it into the field over Notre Dame, which they beat in the season opener. Miami is one of the nation's most talented teams. Now the Hurricanes must draw from making their first CFP appearance against another CFP newcomer in Texas A&M, which is coming off its first loss of the season. Kyle Field is always electric and should help Texas A&M in its first CFP game, but Miami should benefit from the earlier start time, rather than having to deal with the 12th Man at night. Both teams have tremendous talent at wide receiver and playmaking quarterbacks in Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Carson Beck (Miami). But Miami's improved defense under coordinator Corey Hetherman should provide the Canes an edge in this game, especially after Reed has thrown six interceptions in his past five games. The Hurricanes force a late takeaway and get out of Aggieland with a win.

Prediction: Miami 31, Texas A&M 28

CFP first-round game

Tulane Green Wave at Ole Miss Rebels

Vaught Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

3:30 p.m., TNT

A first-round rematch of a game Ole Miss won by 35 points back on Sept. 20 is less than ideal, but the changed circumstances around both programs add some intrigue. How will Ole Miss perform without Kiffin at the controls? Golding is a popular replacement, but he has never led this team and will be facing a future SEC competitor in Sumrall. Tulane defended North Texas extremely well in the American Conference championship game, forcing five turnovers and holding the Mean Green to seven points until the final minute of the third quarter. Golding's defense gave Tulane problems in the first matchup, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed only 5 of 17 passes for 56 yards before being benched. Tulane struggled to defend Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who had 307 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 112 rushing yards in the first meeting. Sumrall's team will play a bit better this time, but Ole Miss overcomes a slow start to pull away behind Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Tulane 16

CFP first-round game

James Madison Dukes at Oregon Ducks

Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

7:30 p.m., TNT

A year ago, the Ducks went 13-0 and received a very tough CFP draw, which resulted in a fast and humbling exit in the Rose Bowl. Oregon will be playing earlier in this year's playoff, and coach Dan Lanning's team is heavily favored to advance against James Madison, the Sun Belt champion. Although the Dukes are well-coached and won their final 11 games, they did so in a weaker-than-normal Sun Belt and lost at Louisville by 14 points, while also surviving a home scare against Washington State. Oregon needs no motivation after losing big to Ohio State in last season's CFP. The Ducks should finally be healthy again at wide receiver, and quarterback Dante Moore played very well down the stretch. How Stein and Lupoi function in their dual roles is worth watching, but Oregon shouldn't have too much trouble with JMU at thunderous Autzen Stadium.

Prediction: Oregon 38, James Madison 13

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

The quarters kick off with a good one, as Ohio State returns to the building where it won a CFP semifinal matchup in last season's national title run. Despite the disappointment of the Big Ten championship game, coach Ryan Day and his team can draw upon their playoff success from last season and begin the quest to repeat. A key matchup will be Ohio State's offensive line (which allowed five sacks to Indiana after surrendering six during the entire regular season) facing a talented Miami defensive front led by Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. The Buckeyes will need to run the ball effectively, especially in short-yardage situations. But they can also lean on their defense to fluster Beck and the Hurricanes a bit. Expect big games from Arvell Reese, Caden Curry and others as Ohio State moves on.

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Miami 20

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

The best teams money can buy? Let's freaking go. No two programs seem to get more flack for what they invest in their rosters more than Oregon (hello, Phil Knight) and Texas Tech (howdy, Cody Campbell). But the Red Raiders and Ducks have earned their way to this stage, and should deliver an incredible matchup in South Florida. Oregon has the quarterback edge with Dante Moore, who should have more wide receivers at his disposal as he faces a top-five defense in Texas Tech. The matchup of Oregon's offensive line and Texas Tech's defensive front should be epic. Even though Oregon has CFP experience, Texas Tech should be able to ride Shiel Wood's defense and just enough offense to get the W.

Prediction: Texas Tech 23, Oregon 20

CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Indiana had barely capped off the most magical night in recent program history before coach Curt Cignetti turned his attention toward preparing (and humbling) his team before the CFP. The Hoosiers are AP No. 1 for the first time and riding high from their first outright Big Ten title since 1945. But going undefeated didn't matter for Oregon in last season's Rose Bowl, and Indiana must lock in for an opponent that is used to the biggest of stages. Yes, it's Alabama, but the Hoosiers have the better quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, a much better running game with multiple options and a defense that can match up with the Tide, especially after the Ohio State win. Alabama will need some type of offensive balance to win this one, and I don't see it happening against coordinator Bryant Haines' ferocious defense. Indiana gets two touchdown passes from Mendoza and advances.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Alabama 16

CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

The quarterfinals end with an SEC rematch in the Big Easy, as coach Kirby Smart tries to avoid a repeat of last season's Sugar Bowl, when Georgia had just 10 points and 62 rushing yards in a loss to Notre Dame. Anyone think Kiffin will make the trip over from Baton Rouge to watch his former team? Quarterback Gunner Stockton was making his first career start in place of the injured Beck and should be much more comfortable this time around. Stockton had his best game of the season Oct. 18 against Ole Miss, completing 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 43-35 win. Georgia also is playing some of its best football collectively during the stretch run, especially a defense that struggled at times against Chambliss in the first meeting. I love this Ole Miss team, but I don't see Georgia exiting the playoff so soon again.

Prediction: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 21

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

The best matchup of the entire CFP could come in the desert, featuring teams that have combined for three of the past four national championships. Ohio State and Georgia delivered a classic in the 2022 national semifinal, a game the Buckeyes largely controlled before falling 42-41 in Atlanta. Georgia has an experience edge at quarterback with Stockton over redshirt freshman Julian Sayin, but Ohio State's wide receivers and overall defensive staff power could swing the game its way. I'm not expecting many points but Ohio State finds a few more, as kicker Jayden Fielding redeems himself after the Big Ten title game miss.

Prediction: Ohio State 19, Georgia 16

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Two of the nation's best defenses will go at it in Atlanta with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The game also pits Mendoza, the FBS leader in touchdown passes, against arguably the nation's top defender in Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Each scoring chance will be critical, as both defenses rank in the top five nationally in red zone touchdowns allowed. I could certainly see this going either way, but Indiana has a fairly substantial advantage at quarterback with Mendoza, and an underrated run game to provide balance. The Hoosiers move on to the natty.

Prediction: Indiana 20, Texas Tech 17

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Shield your eyes, Paul Finebaum and Peter Burns, it's an all-Big Ten national title game, featuring a rematch of the conference championship in Indianapolis. Mendoza will be playing in his hometown with a chance to cap a dream season on so many fronts for himself, his family and his Hoosiers team. But Ohio State will spoil the party in a game that will be a slightly higher-scoring version of what we saw at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jeremiah Smith, who grew up near Hard Rock Stadium, shows why he's the best player in the sport with two second-half touchdown catches, as Ohio State repeats as national champion for the first time.

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Indiana 20

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

The Bulldogs return to the Celebration Bowl for the second straight season and for the third time in five years, while Prairie View A&M makes its debut in the game under talented first-year coach Tremaine Jackson. South Carolina State quarterback William Atkins IV, who had 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season, faces a Prairie View A&M defense that allowed fewer than 10 points in five of its final seven games. The Panthers are coming in hot and win a close one behind the defense and dynamic wide receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell, who catches two touchdown passes.

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 27, South Carolina State 21

Bucked Up LA Bowl

Boise State Broncos vs. Washington Huskies

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

The Broncos didn't return to the College Football Playoff, but they still found a way to win the Mountain West for the third consecutive season. Two years ago, I picked Boise State in this game but UCLA took down the Broncos even though coach Chip Kelly had one foot out the door. Washington is a young, talented and somewhat confounding team, but I like the Huskies to use the bowl as a springboard toward 2026. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. connects for two second-half touchdown passes as Washington pulls away late.

Prediction: Washington 37, Boise State 27

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Troy Trojans vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

The runners-up from the Conference USA (Jacksonville State) and Sun Belt (Troy) championship games meet in their home state for what should be a well-attended and fun environment in Montgomery. Troy held a second-half lead at Clemson and a really nice start to Sun Belt play, but its offense struggled to score late, including in the conference championship. Jacksonville State has been a bit more consistent and will ride running back Cam Cook, the MVP of C-USA with 1,659 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, to a victory.

Prediction: Jacksonville State 24, Troy 20

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Florida Bulls

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Both teams had very strong seasons, taking down Power 4 opponents in Florida (South Florida) and Virginia Tech (Old Dominion). Both are also in some degree of flux. USF coach Alex Golesh left for Auburn and won't be coaching the bowl game. Old Dominion standout quarterback Colton Joseph, a dynamic dual threat, is set to enter the transfer portal and won't play in the bowl. South Florida has the talent edge here after spending a good chunk of the season in the AP Top 25. Both defenses are playing very well, as Old Dominion allowed a total of 26 points in its final four games. I'm going with South Florida in a somewhat lower-scoring game.

Prediction: South Florida 24, Old Dominion 17

68 Ventures Bowl

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

The game location certainly favors Louisiana, which makes its eighth consecutive bowl appearance and 13th since 2011, but is just 1-3 under coach Michael Desormeaux. Delaware, meanwhile, is going bowling in its first season as an FBS member. The Blue Hens have notable wins against UConn and Louisiana Tech but were pretty uneven this season, losing to Sam Houston on Nov. 15. The Ragin' Cajuns won their final four games to get bowl eligible, all by single digits, and will find a way in another tight one behind a balanced rushing attack.

Prediction: Louisiana 28, Delaware 24

Thursday, Dec. 18

Xbox Bowl

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Missouri State Bears

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN2

Coach Butch Jones leads Arkansas State into its third consecutive bowl game, and is 5-1 in his past six bowls. Missouri State, meanwhile, reached the postseason in its first year as an FBS member under promising coach Ryan Beard. Expect some points in this one, as the two defenses rank 105th (Arkansas State) and 109th (Missouri State) in SP+. Both teams have played a lot of one-score games, but Missouri State's passing game will be the difference. Senior quarterback Jacob Clark has been very solid, and the Bears have five players with more than 420 receiving yards.

Prediction: Missouri State 34, Arkansas State 30

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

One of the top early bowl matchups features the Conference USA champ (Kennesaw State) and the MAC champ (Western Michigan), as well as two promising coaches to know in Jerry Mack and Lance Taylor. The best unit on the field is Western Michigan's defense, as first-year coordinator Chris O'Leary has overseen a group that ranks 14th nationally in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed. Kennesaw State has been really good in close games and has a playmaker in quarterback Amari Odom, but WMU's defense will carry the day.

Prediction: Western Michigan 28, Kennesaw State 20

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Memphis Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

The way these teams ended their regular seasons couldn't have been more different. Memphis dropped its final three games and four of its final six after entering the AP Top 25 following a 6-0 start. Then, the Tigers lost coach Ryan Silverfield and others to Arkansas. NC State had a tough midseason stretch but won three of its final four games, including an upset of Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack haven't won a bowl game since 2017 (Sun) and shouldn't lack motivation in this one. Expect a big performance from quarterback CJ Bailey and the NC State offense.

Prediction: NC State 38, Memphis 27

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Washington State Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

The Cougars are the better team, as they put a scare into two CFP participants, Ole Miss and James Madison, and a CFP hopeful in Virginia, losing the three road games by a total of eight points. But Washington State last week was rocked by the departure of coach Jimmy Rogers to Iowa State after only one year on the Palouse. The Cougars were in a similar situation last year after coach Jake Dickert's departure and lost the Holiday Bowl. Utah State had a nice road win against Fresno State, and played better defensively down the stretch. But I don't expect the Cougars to splinter. They finish strong.

Prediction: Washington State 26, Utah State 20

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo Rockets vs. Louisville Cardinals

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Louisville's last trip to South Florida brought its best moment of the season, a 24-21 win against then-No. 2 Miami that put the Cardinals in the mix for the ACC title and a CFP spot. Those hopes quickly faded after a three-game ACC losing streak, but Louisville crushed rival Kentucky 41-0 in the regular-season finale, and can still finish with its third consecutive season of nine or more wins under coach Jeff Brohm. Toledo, meanwhile, lost longtime coach Jason Candle to UConn and defensive coordinator Vince Kehres to Syracuse. The Rockets' path to success is through their defense, which ranks fourth nationally in points allowed (12.2 ppg). But Louisville should be engaged enough to finish things with a win.

Prediction: Louisville 27, Toledo 16

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

The good news for Southern Miss is it returns to the postseason for the first time since 2022 after improving from 1-11 last year to seven wins this fall. The bad news: Coach Charles Huff is headed for Memphis after his lone season in Hattiesburg, creating some uncertainty entering this game. Western Kentucky has steady leadership with Tyson Helton, who is 4-2 in bowls and has won eight or more games in each of the past five seasons. The Hilltoppers have been a bit erratic on offense but can lean on their defense in this one.

Prediction: Western Kentucky 31, Southern Miss 21

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

UNLV Rebels vs. Ohio Bobcats

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Despite falling short in the Mountain West championship game, UNLV can cap a strong first season under coach Dan Mullen with its 11th win, matching last year's Rebels and the 1984 squad for the most in team history. Ohio also had a solid season at 8-4, but the team was rocked by coach Brian Smith being placed on leave Dec. 1 with no details provided. The quarterback matchup of UNLV's Anthony Colandrea and Ohio's Parker Navarro should be fun, but given the uncertainty around Ohio, the Rebels get the win.

Prediction: UNLV 33, Ohio 24

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

California Golden Bears vs. Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

What a fun matchup on the island, as former Hawai'i coach Nick Rolovich, leading Cal on an interim basis, faces his former team, led by record-setting Hawai'i quarterback Timmy Chang, who has done an outstanding job this season. It's also a homecoming for Cal standout freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, an Ewa Beach native who faces a Hawai'i defense that allowed a total of 13 points in its final two regular-season wins (both at home). Will the Rainbow Warriors open the season with a win against Stanford and close with a win over Cal? They will, thanks to a last-minute field goal from the "Tokyo Toe," Kansei Matsuzawa.

Prediction: Hawai'i 30, Cal 28

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Some Big Ten teams wouldn't get up for a post-Christmas bowl visit to Detroit and a MAC opponent, but not Northwestern. The Wildcats were elated to get bowl-eligible with a dramatic win over Minnesota at Wrigley Field, and have performed well in the postseason, winning five consecutive bowls, including the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl under coach David Braun. Central Michigan returns to the postseason for the first time since 2021 and should have the crowd edge at Ford Field. But the Chippewas really struggled against Power 4 opponents Pitt (45-17) and Michigan (63-3), and Northwestern went through a much tougher schedule.

Prediction: Northwestern 28, Central Michigan 14

Rate Bowl

New Mexico Lobos vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

When it comes to outsized coaching personalities, few bowl matchups will deliver better than Jason Eck (New Mexico) and P.J. Fleck (Minnesota). Eck, a former Wisconsin lineman who is familiar with Minnesota from his playing days, won Mountain West Coach of the Year honors in his debut season with New Mexico, which tied for first in the league and went 6-0 at home for the first time since 1934. The Lobos haven't played in a bowl outside their home state since 2004, but will be well-represented in Phoenix. My lean is New Mexico, but Fleck is excellent in bowls, going 6-0 at Minnesota with a Rate Bowl victory in 2021. Tough call here, but I'm riding with the Lobos, who win their 10th game for the first time since 1982.

Prediction: New Mexico 24, Minnesota 20

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Florida International Panthers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

The vibes certainly seem better on the Florida International side. FIU won its final four games, including a triumph over Jacksonville State, to secure bowl eligibility under first-year coach Willie Simmons, who won the Celebration Bowl in 2023 at Florida A&M. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, meanwhile, hasn't looked happy this season, as the Roadrunners haven't harnessed the momentum from some nice home wins over Tulane and East Carolina. UTSA has the talent edge with quarterback Owen McCown and others, but will it be truly motivated? I say yes.

Prediction: UTSA 37, Florida International 24

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. East Carolina Pirates

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Pitt has been quite good away from home this season, sweeping its ACC road schedule at 4-0 and enduring its only stumble against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers seemingly have a bright future with quarterback Mason Heintschel, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner and others set to return in 2026. East Carolina had a nice season under coach Blake Harrell, sustaining its only losses against bowl teams (NC State, BYU, Tulane, UTSA). Quarterback Katin Houser blossomed for ECU with 3,300 passing yards, and will challenge Pitt's defense. But the Panthers have a bit too much firepower in this one.

Prediction: Pitt 34, East Carolina 28