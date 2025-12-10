        <
          Michigan fires Sherrone Moore for inappropriate relationship

          • ESPN
          Dec 10, 2025, 09:44 PM

          Michigan has fired coach Sherrone Moore following an investigation that found "credible evidence" he was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

          "This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday.

          Biff Poggi was named interim coach.

          Michigan went 9-3 this season and finished ranked 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

          Overall, Moore went 18-8 as the team's coach after replacing Jim Harbaugh.