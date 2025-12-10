Open Extended Reactions

Michigan has fired coach Sherrone Moore following an investigation that found "credible evidence" he was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday.

Biff Poggi was named interim coach.

Michigan went 9-3 this season and finished ranked 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Overall, Moore went 18-8 as the team's coach after replacing Jim Harbaugh.