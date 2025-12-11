Dan Wetzel tells Scott Van Pelt that fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is in police custody for an alleged assault. (2:42)

Sherrone Moore was in custody in the Washtenaw (Michigan) County Jail on Wednesday night as a suspect in an alleged assault, just hours after he was fired as Michigan's football coach for having what the school said was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore was initially detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday and turned over to authorities in Pittsfield Township "for investigation into potential charges."

Pittsfield police released a statement Wednesday night saying they responded at 4:10 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road "for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. ... A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.

"The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor," the statement continued. "At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details."

Pittsfield police did not name the suspect in its statement.

Earlier, Saline police stated they "assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore. Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges."

Michigan fired Moore on Wednesday following an investigation into his conduct with a staff member.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said in a statement. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore, 39, spent two seasons as Michigan's coach, after serving as the team's offensive coordinator.