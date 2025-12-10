Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Georgia announced Wednesday that Louisville agreed to cancel a home-and-home series starting in 2026 ahead of the SEC announcing next year's college football schedules Thursday.

The Bulldogs also said NC State, another ACC team, agreed to cancel its home-and-home series for the 2033 and 2034 seasons.

"The teams will look to play each other in a neutral site game on a later date," Georgia said.

Both the SEC and ACC will be playing nine league games starting in 2026.