The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office told ESPN that it does not expect a decision Thursday on whether to file criminal charges against former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore remained in custody at the county jail as a suspect in an alleged assault Wednesday, just hours after he was fired as the Wolverines' football coach for having what the school said was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

"The matter involving Mr. Moore remains under active investigation by law-enforcement, and as a result, we do not expect charging decisions or an arraignment today," Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Liz Mack said Thursday. "Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail."

Pittsfield police released a statement Wednesday night saying they responded at 4:10 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road "for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. ... A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.

Moore was initially detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday and turned over to authorities in Pittsfield Township "for investigation into potential charges."

Michigan fired Moore on Wednesday following an investigation into his conduct with a staff member.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said in a statement. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The university initially investigated Moore this fall after receiving a tip about the situation but did not find credible evidence of wrongdoing, a source told ESPN. More information came forward Wednesday that the source deemed "overwhelming" and led to Moore's immediate dismissal.

Moore, 39, spent two seasons as Michigan's coach, after serving as the team's offensive coordinator.