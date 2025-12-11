Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee has hired Jim Knowles from Penn State as the team's defensive coordinator, giving him a three-year contract that will pay him an average of $2.2 million annually.

In a statement, Vols coach Josh Heupel said Knowles was his "top priority from the start of this process." Knowles spent the 2025 season at Penn State after three years with Ohio State, where he helped the Buckeyes to a national title in 2024. Ohio State began its CFP run last year with a 42-17 win against Heupel's Tennessee team at Ohio Stadium.

Earlier this week, Tennessee fired defensive coordinator Tim Banks, a 2024 finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant. Banks is set to become co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Auburn, a source told ESPN, confirming an earlier report from On3.

"Jim has a proven track record of developing elite defenses that play with an edge, and we got to see that first-hand during the 2024 College Football Playoff," Heupel said in a statement. "His defenses are always physical, well-prepared and can adapt quickly in-game against today's complex offenses. He's a competitor, a winner and someone who will get the most out of our players in practice and on gameday. We are thrilled to welcome Jim to Rocky Top as he helps us chase championships."

Knowles is also expected to receive a buyout from Penn State, where he was still owed $7 million on his three-year contract, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Penn State fired coach James Franklin in October, and Knowles was not expected to remain with new Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell, hired Monday.

The 60-year-old Knowles also has made Power 4 coordinator stops at Oklahoma State and Duke. He was a Broyles Award finalist at Oklahoma State in 2021, when the team reached the Big 12 championship game. Knowles also is the former head coach at Cornell.