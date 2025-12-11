Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina star cornerback Brandon Cisse is leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft, he told ESPN.

Cisse projects as a first-round pick and will be considered among the top corners in the upcoming draft class. ESPN's Field Yates projected him as the No. 29 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

"It's definitely been a special feeling," Cisse told ESPN about his decision. "It's something I prayed for my whole life. I'm excited to fulfill my lifelong dream."

Cisse leaves South Carolina after one season there, as he spent his first two at North Carolina State. He had five pass breakups this season, one forced fumble and one interception. He also broke up five passes at NC State in 2024, where he emerged as a rising star in the ACC before transferring back to his home state.

He emerged as one of the top cover corners in the SEC this year, allowing a completion percentage of less than 40%. He's 6-foot, 190 pounds and thrived in man coverage for the Gamecocks this season.

When asked what the NFL was getting, Cisse told ESPN: "Someone that can play man-to-man is very versatile, a football junkie who cares about his teammates more than himself. Some who loves football is a great teammate and will do anything for program and organization."

Cisse is from Sumter, South Carolina, and appreciated the opportunity to play his final season in his home state. He made a point to thank his family, coaches and academic advisors.

"I loved my experience here," he said. "I think it was the best decision I made for my college experience. It was great to live out a lifelong dream to come play here."

And now that dream will continue at the next level.