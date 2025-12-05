Open Extended Reactions

We have time -- around 4½ months -- before the 2026 NFL draft starts April 23 in Pittsburgh. But it's officially time to debut my rankings of the best prospects.

The list below is based on film study and conversations I've had with NFL scouts and evaluators over the past several months. These rankings can -- and will -- change between now and April as I study more film, have more conversations and see these players in person at all-star games and the combine. Players will rise and fall, and others will return to school.

I included my scouting reports for each prospect in the top 50, and my rankings by position are at the bottom. Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk. Let's get to it, starting with a player who could be a generational talent at his position.

Jump to:

Miller's position rankings

More from ESPN: Consensus rankings

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 214

Love is an elite modern running back with true three-down skills. He has home run speed, with multiple 90-plus-yard runs in his college career. He's also a skilled receiver, hauling in 64 catches and six touchdown receptions in his three seasons. But Love isn't just a speed back. He can deliver violent hits at the point of attack and has the contact balance to bounce off tacklers and stay upright. With legitimate 4.4 speed and sweet open-field moves, Love is the closest thing to Reggie Bush as a prospect since he entered the NFL in 2006.

2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

Regarded as a top pro prospect since his freshman season at Alabama in 2023, Downs has developed into a special safety. He has the closing speed and range to patrol the secondary in coverage and the power to play in the box as a nickel linebacker or at the Star position. His physicality, speed and ability to take away top offensive players have made him critical to the Buckeyes' elite defense. Comparing Downs to Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu might feel extreme, but they have similar range and explosiveness.

3. Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

Reese wasn't on the NFL draft radar before the season but has shot up the board as one of the nation's most productive and promising players. A hybrid defender who plays linebacker and edge rusher, there are obvious comparisons to Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter. Reese has the length, elite burst and power to be dangerous off the edge, as evidenced by his 6.5 sacks this season in a part-time edge role. His flexibility and athletic tools at a premium position could make Reese the No. 1 pick.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275

Bain has produced since arriving on campus as a freshman, registering 7.5 sacks in 2023 and not looking back since then. He has combined power with first-step speed and strong hands to become a well-rounded, refined 5- or 6-technique defensive end. With an all-around game that reminds of Jared Verse, Bain is the most finished defensive line prospect in this class. He has to clean up the missed tackles, which occur when he closes to the ball with high leverage, but Bain is otherwise a very clean edge talent with double-digit sack upside in the NFL.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

The top quarterback in the class, Mendoza is a prototypical pocket passer in the Jared Goff/Matt Ryan mold. He has good arm strength and quickly processes what he sees when scanning the field. After showing flashes at Cal, Mendoza has dominated at Indiana this season, throwing 32 touchdown passes and five interceptions while rushing for six more scores. He has the frame to pick up short yardage on runs or scramble when the pocket breaks down, but Mendoza is at his best carving up defenses in the pocket. His timing, rhythm and field vision have helped him complete 72% of his passes this season and have him leading the QB1 race.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 206

After a year at UCLA and another sitting behind Dillon Gabriel following a transfer, Moore has wowed scouts this season. He has the poise and pocket patience of a seasoned veteran, along with the arm talent to make precise downfield throws. He also has the necessary mobility to slide in the pocket, move around and make plays with his legs. Moore has thrown 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season, and operates with a calm, quick release from a strong platform, resulting in effortless throws to all levels of the field. Moore might remain in school but could be the QB1 if he declares for the upcoming draft.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 315

The top offensive lineman on my board, Mauigoa is a three-year starter at right tackle who has played like a blue-chipper. He comes off the line of scrimmage with elite force and burst in the run game. His previous tape showed issues with inconsistent punch timing, but Mauigoa has improved his technique this season, allowing only one sack and two pressures. Some NFL scouts see Mauigoa as a guard in the NFL due to his stocky frame, but his tape this season is that of a high-end tackle prospect with a grade similar to Darnell Wright, a top-10 pick by the Bears in 2023.

8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

Another year, another top-10 wide receiver prospect for the Buckeyes. He is a big receiver with elite contested-catch ability down the field, along with strong hands and body control that allow him to consistently win on 50-50 passes. Tate's penchant for sitting in space and picking up tough yards makes him a pro-ready WR1. He might not have elite top-end speed, but Tate's ability to box out defenders and create separation on routes makes him special.

play 0:29 Julian Sayin finds Carnell Tate for their 2nd TD connection Julian Sayin and Carnell Tate connect for the pair's second touchdown for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin.

9. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Delane starred at Virginia Tech for three seasons before transferring to LSU, where he has emerged as the nation's best cornerback. He doesn't have elite length but simply makes plays, with two interceptions and only 10 catches allowed this season. Delane's fluid movement, vision and quickness are a fantastic combination, and his recovery ability allows him to be a matchup cornerback in pretty much any scheme.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 315

Woods is a 3-technique defensive tackle with the quickness to be an immediate pocket disruptor in the NFL. He gets double-teamed a lot because offensive linemen struggle to match his first step in one-on-one situations. Woods has the strength to counter that, accumulating five career sacks and 42 hurries despite the extra attention. Though his lack of sack production could limit his upside for some teams, Woods' position-specific traits are good enough to make him a top-10 pick.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 208

Simpson has quickly moved up draft boards thanks to his command and super-fast processing ability from the pocket. He doesn't have elite size or arm strength, but he can pick apart defenses with great accuracy -- he has a 65.8% completion percentage with 25 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Despite having only 12 career starts, Simpson plays with the instincts and poise of a much more seasoned player. Scouts typically want to see quarterbacks with more starts, but Simpson's accuracy, anticipation and ability to read the field would put him in Round 1 if he declares.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193

McCoy hasn't played in 2025 because of a torn ACL suffered while training in January, but scouts are enamored with his traits and previous film enough to consider him a first-round talent. He has ideal size, explosive hips and click-and-close ability that reminds me of Derek Stingley Jr.'s tape at LSU. Given that McCoy hasn't played in a full year, there will be questions about his recovery timeline, but if he were graded purely on his 2024 tape, he'd be in the running for CB1 and a top-10 pick.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245

When scouts were at Oregon watching second-rounder Terrance Ferguson in the lead-up to the 2025 draft, they inevitably started talking about Sadiq, who could be drafted a round earlier than his former teammate. Sadiq is more of an elite route runner, with quickness and shifty moves, than a big-bodied tight end. Sadiq is best at creating separation with quickness and extending his frame on jump balls in the red zone, as shown by his eight touchdowns on 40 receptions this season.

14. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200

Tyson is an X receiver prospect with the size, speed and route-running savviness that scouts love. He can take the top off a defense with his vertical-stretch speed but is also adept at adjusting mid-sprint to the ball in flight. Despite missing four games and part of another because of a hamstring injury, Tyson has 61 catches for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns this season after posting 75 catches, 1,101 yards and 10 TDs in 2024. He has also reduced his drops, with only one on 100 targets after dropping eight passes the previous season.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 312

Goosby started two games for injured eventual top-10 pick Kelvin Banks Jr. in 2024, serving as an appetizer for his breakout redshirt sophomore season as Texas' left tackle. Goosby has allowed only one sack in 12 games and shut out SEC sack leader Cashius Howell in the Longhorns' regular-season finale. Goosby has limited experience, and there's room for him to develop while adding strength and bulk, but his pass protection poise and recovery agility already make him the class' most promising left tackle prospect.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 235

Allen is the ideal middle linebacker in a modern defensive scheme, packing a punch as a hitter when arriving at the ball and showing the fast processing skills to easily flow to the ball on inside and outside runs. Besides their shared school, it's easy to see why he is compared to Roquan Smith, as they have similar coverage instincts and burst when keying on the ball. Allen is also tough, returning for the Georgia Tech game two weeks after suffering a knee injury.

17. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250

Bailey was the nation's most impactful defensive transfer this season, finishing the regular season with an FBS-leading 12.5 sacks after arriving from Stanford. He also has 62 pressures (second most in the FBS). Bailey's first step causes problems for offensive tackles, and he counters well with leverage and strong hands. He is also relentless in pursuing the ball, which has helped him rack up 18.5 tackles for loss this season.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 304

A pass rusher eraser, Lomu has not allowed a sack in 12 starts this season while yielding only six pressures in his second year starting at left tackle. His toughness and elite lateral quickness are notable, but Lomu's best trait is how well he opens his hips to recover against speedy pass rushers with his long, lean frame. Many teams want him to add strength and bulk to his frame, but he's an ideal fit for zone schemes.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 302

When Lomu arrived, Fano flipped from left tackle to right tackle and has thrived. Some NFL scouts see him as a candidate to move to the interior as a guard or center, given his lack of size and his elite run-blocking traits, but Fano has more than held things down at tackle the past two seasons, allowing only one sack. He is perfect for a zone scheme, with his explosive first-step ability and a violent finish that result in plenty of pancakes.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285

Teams that run a base 4-3 or 3-4 defense will like what they see on Faulk's tape. He is a versatile defensive lineman who can anchor against double-teams, set the edge in run defense and explode into gaps with first-step quickness. Faulk has been inconsistent rushing the passer (two sacks this season compared with seven in 2024), but his ability to win with leverage, power or speed is enticing. He'll enter the NFL with high-end run-defense tools and the traits to develop into a quality power rusher.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195

Lemon's scouting report won't contain platitudes about size, length or great track speed. Instead, he stands out due to his production (79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns this season), polish in the slot and ability to create space and accumulate targets across the middle. He is agile and tough, knows how to vary his routes and wins with tempo over pure speed -- very similar to former Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown. Some teams will see him as a scheme-specific fit, but St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba give Lemon a template for NFL success.

22. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

Styles fits the mold of the long, fast versatile linebacker prospect who is regularly drafted in the first round. His speed, length, power in his hands and range jump off the tape. And as a former safety, Styles knows how to turn and move in coverage, too. Though Arvell Reese has gotten much of the Ohio State defensive attention, Styles has 69 tackles and one interception this season and has shown pass-rush ability (six sacks in 2024).

23. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 204

Some players are perfect fits with certain schemes, and Bernard is tailor-made for a Kyle Shanahan-style offense, thanks to his slot ability and what he can do as a runner out of the backfield. Bernard plays all over the formation, lining up as a slot, X and Z receiver -- and even sometimes at running back. He doesn't have over-the-top burst, but his shiftiness and power as a runner have helped him score eight touchdowns this season (six receiving, two rushing). Some scouts might see Bernard as a gadget player, but he could serve as a Deebo Samuel-like threat in the right scheme.

play 0:43 Germie Bernard's late TD wins it for Alabama Germie Bernard takes it to the house for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to seal a 29-22 win over South Carolina.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 209

A big-play boundary receiver, Boston has elite size and speed with explosive burst off the line of scrimmage. That makes him an ideal X receiver and a dangerous vertical threat. He has been a consistent performer, registering 119 catches for 1,589 yards and 19 touchdowns combined over the past two seasons. But Boston's concentration and hand strength might be his most impressive traits, as he has only two drops on 189 targets since 2024.

25. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Cisse profiles as a man coverage cornerback, with the size and speed to cover the boundary. He has only one interception this season after transferring from NC State but has allowed just 13 receptions and a completion percentage of 39.4% when targeted. His length allows him to limit targets, then eliminate their impact with his closing speed. Cisse is a dream in a man scheme, thanks to his sticky coverage, fluid hips and elite change-of-direction skills.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195

It took a while for Hood to find his home, as he spent time at Auburn and Colorado before landing at Tennessee last offseason. But the redshirt sophomore has thrived with the Vols, intercepting one pass while holding opposing quarterbacks to a QBR of 40.1. Hood's length and speed fit well in man-coverage defenses, and he's punchy in press. That fiery demeanor, coupled with his jump-ball ability, makes him a Round 1 player.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

The younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., Avieon Terrell is a sudden and versatile player who can make an impact in the slot or out wide. He has elite ball production, with three sacks and five forced fumbles this season and 21 pass breakups dating to 2024. Despite lacking elite size, Terrell undercuts routes well and has the closing speed to impact the ball in the air. He's not an outside press corner but has the quickness to excel as a nickel or slot defender.

28. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 262

Young has been productive in two seasons at Missouri after transferring from Michigan State. He's a powerful, edge-setting presence who has 6.5 sacks and 42 pressures this season while alternating between the left and right edge spots. He's a long, powerful 4-3 prototype with 34-inch arm length and active hands that allow him to separate from blockers. Young's closing speed is better than his first step, but his relentless backfield penetration against SEC offensive linemen has stood out.

play 0:35 Zion Young gets the strip sack on Ty Simpson Zion Young punches the ball away from Ty Simpson and Missouri recovers deep in Alabama territory.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 265

Parker reemerged after a three-sack performance in the season finale against South Carolina, but his stock has tailed off after he registered 11 sacks in 2024. He seemed primed for a top-10 ranking then, and though that hasn't held up, he still flashes high-end potential and traits. Parker has the power and heavy hands to be an effective 4-3 defensive end and can consistently beat double-teams to set the edge in run defense. There are questions about his arm length that will play out in the predraft process.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 238

Hill is a versatile box score stuffer, with four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions this season after racking up eight sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 2024 as an attacking middle linebacker. He plays three downs, and there are scouts who want to see Hill play more edge this season. That could be his NFL future once teams see his athletic tools and burst in person. Hill sometimes struggles with processing speed, but his high-end traits help his positioning in these rankings.

31. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 326

I rarely put nose tackle prospects in Round 1, but I'm making an exception for McDonald. He is impactful against the run, with his anchor strength, but also has the necessary quickness and leverage to be a pocket-collapsing menace. McDonald has three sacks and seven pressures on 174 pass-rush snaps and posted 51 tackles in run defense. The first-year starter is built for a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme.

32. LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 278

Defensive coordinators like Steve Spagnuolo dream of having players like Overton, whose frame and experience in multiple alignments mean he can be deployed anywhere from 3-technique to a wide-9. His length and power stand out on tape, as do his size and speed. Overton is coming off his most productive season, with four sacks and 19 pressures, highlighting his development after he toyed with entering the 2025 draft.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 272

Uiagalelei broke out with 10.5 sacks in 2024 and followed that up nicely this season, with five sacks and 40 pressures. He's consistently around the football and making plays in the backfield. Uiagalelei has scheme versatility, combining the size of a 4-3 defensive end with the ability to be a standup rusher in a 3-4 scheme. His first-step quickness is matched with violent, strong hands. All of these factors could make him a riser during the predraft testing process.

34. Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 243

Barham is one of the true standup edge rushers in the 2026 class. He snaps off the line of scrimmage with burst and bend, and he has shown an ability to chase down quarterbacks. Barham is a quick, gap-shooting player against the run who has four sacks this season while flying off the edge. He has also played off-ball linebacker, and his motor, ability to play with leverage and block-shedding skills are NFL-starter quality.

35. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220

Bell is big, fast, physical and tough to stop with the ball. He has 72 catches for 927 yards and 6 touchdowns this season while showcasing explosive speed both pre- and post-catch. Bell dominates contested catches, especially on slant and breaking routes, and would dominate in a role that allows him to post-up defensive backs and win with size over sudden route running. He fits best as a WR2 until his route running develops.

36. Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240

Josephs is the latest standout in Tennessee's recent speedy edge rusher pipeline. He is reminiscent of Harold Landry III in his build and quickness off the line from a standup role. Josephs has the length to lock out blockers from his frame, and his counter speed moves are crafty enough to help him get four sacks and 26 pressures in 11 games this season. Teams running a 3-4 scheme or a wide-9 front will love employing Josephs in third-down situations.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 330

Washington is easy to spot thanks to his frame and agility. He is similar to former teammate Derrick Harmon, whom the Steelers drafted in the first round in 2025, thanks to his nimble feet and exceptional power. Scouts who have visited Oregon have raved about Washington's explosion, and he's expected to put on a show at the combine. His quick hands, rare burst and lower-body power give him the ability to play in the inside on three- or four-man fronts as a rookie.

38. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M*

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190

No matter where he has played (he started at NC State before transferring), Concepcion has produced. He has 181 catches for 2,185 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons and is a dangerous punt returner (two touchdowns this season). His size will typecast him as a slot receiver, but Concepcion has Tank Dell qualities, such as elite quickness and top-end burst. He could be a big contributor immediately in an offense that values yards after the catch on underneath routes.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 276

With his frame and power, Rhodes fits perfectly as a 4-3 right or left defensive end. He burst on the scene this season, with eight sacks and 26 pressures in his first year as a full-time player. He doesn't have high-end first-step speed but makes up for that with his length and power. He has a pass-rush toolbox full of moves such as a spin, rip or long-arm bull rush. Rhodes is trending upward, and his predraft process will be crucial, especially with his limited reps before 2025.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 366

With his size and elite movement ability, Proctor is impossible to miss. That's why he was a preseason favorite on many NFL draft watchlists, but Proctor is a tough evaluation. Based on just traits, he looks like a top-five pick, but his tape has been inconsistent over the past two seasons, showing uneven leverage, poor conditioning and too many blown blocks. He could develop into an All-Pro player, thanks to his power and agility, but his tape is polarizing enough to keep him out of the top 32.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

Ramsey is a prototypical read-and-react safety with the drive speed to come downhill to impact plays. He allowed only six catches in coverage before suffering a right knee injury against Iowa on Nov. 15. Ramsey processes on the fly and has become known for his ability to break up underneath routes with expert timing and a well-placed hit, but he needs to tackle more consistently in the open field. His sticky man coverage against tight ends is better than his over-the-top ball skills, but he has the traits of a scheme-versatile pro safety.

42. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 330

The top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class, Ioane is a rock at left guard, with just two pressures and no sacks allowed in 10 games this season. He has 31 career starts and looks the part with poise and patience that can snap into violent, heavy hands in a hurry. Ioane generates elite power and has the lateral agility to excel in any scheme. He's a mauling presence in the run game and has only three career penalties. His quickness to the second level and brawler mentality make him one of my favorite players in the class.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180

Branch broke out as a freshman at USC in 2023 and has had a resurgence after transferring to Georgia this past offseason. He's a jitterbug who has posted 68 receptions for 691 yards and 4 touchdowns this season while providing a spark on kick and punt returns. His small stature will prevent teams from profiling him as a WR1 or WR2, but Branch's impact in the slot and on returns could be huge, especially in a scheme that utilizes jet sweeps and quick screens to get him the ball quickly.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 305

A versatile interior defender with a disruptive first step and powerful flashes, Miller is a natural 3-technique. His size-to-strength ratio is great, even if it resulted in only 1.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Miller's tape shows a natural anchor against the run with the strength to shut down interior gaps, but he also has enough juice as a pass rusher to indicate third-down potential. He just has to work on his reaction timing.

45. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 325

A run-stuffing defensive tackle with a hulking frame and unmatched strength, Orange dominates the middle of the field with his bulldozer-like play. He can anchor or blow up double-teams, and he's ideally a two-down player whom teams will roll out as a nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme. Orange has 18 tackles this season after registering 24 tackles and a sack as a junior in 2024.

46. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 325

Tiernan is completing a five-year career that saw him start 42 games between left (36 starts) and right tackle (six starts). The experience and poise on his tape indicate an NFL-ready pass protector who can work on either side of the line and lock up pass rushers with his length and upper-body strength. Tiernan doesn't have the high-end agility of other tackles, but his technique makes up for it.

47. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame*

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 209

The second-best running back in the class is the backup to the top-ranked one. Price is an all-around back with power and the burst to quickly turn small openings into big gains. His long speed stands out, but his shifty side-to-side moves are just as impressive. A zone-heavy offensive scheme would fit well with his great vision and jump-cut speed, as well as his upside as a receiver. Price can make an impact as a returner, too, with three career punt return touchdowns.

play 0:48 C.J. Carr finds Jadarian Price for an Irish TD C.J. Carr airs it out for 12-yard touchdown pass

48. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 240

The recent trend of super-sized middle linebackers like Jack Campbell continues with Golday. He has the wingspan to take away passing lanes in the middle of the field and the quickness to pursue sideline to sideline and stick with tight ends in man coverage. Golday's breakout senior season has seen him notch 104 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 202

McNeil-Warren is not a small-time prospect, even if he plays at a Group of 5 school. He has 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 5 passes defensed this season while setting a career high with 73 tackles. A versatile in-the-box safety, McNeil-Warren has the length and instincts to be effective in any defensive scheme but is at his best reading quarterbacks in zone coverage and making plays on the ball. He stands out as a pro-ready playmaker in a deep safety class.

50. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 248

The SEC leader in sacks this season (11.5), Howell has risen from a Day 3 prospect with a great motor and limited upside to a potential starter for 3-4 defenses. His size won't endear him to every team, but his explosive bend around the edge plays well in a standup role where his natural leverage and speed can win. Shorter arms and a smaller frame might lead to a later draft-day result, but Howell can flat-out play.

Rankings by position

Quarterbacks

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Running backs

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

3. Justice Haynes, Michigan

4. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

5. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Michael Trigg, Baylor

2. Oscar Delp, Georgia

3. Bauer Sharp, LSU

Wide receivers

1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

3. Makai Lemon, USC

4. Germie Bernard, Alabama

5. Denzel Boston, Washington

Tight ends

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

3. Max Klare, Ohio State

4. Jack Endries, Texas

5. John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

play 0:57 Eli Stowers scores a TD right before halftime for Vanderbilt Diego Pavia throws over the middle to Eli Stowers, who breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown.

Offensive tackles

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami

2. Trevor Goosby, Texas

3. Caleb Lomu, Utah

4. Spencer Fano, Utah

5. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Guards

1. Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

2. Cayden Green, Missouri

3. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

4. Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

5. DJ Campbell, Texas

Centers

1. Connor Lew, Auburn

2. Logan Jones, Iowa

3. Parker Brailsford, Alabama

4. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

5. Jake Slaughter, Florida

Edge rushers

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech

3. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

4. Zion Young, Missouri

5. T.J. Parker, Clemson

6. LT Overton, Alabama

7. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

8. Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Defensive tackles

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

2. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

3. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

4. Christen Miller, Georgia

5. Caleb Banks, Florida

Linebackers

1. Arvell Reese, Ohio State

2. CJ Allen, Georgia

3. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

4. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

5. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Cornerbacks

1. Mansoor Delane, LSU

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

3. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

4. Colton Hood, Tennessee

5. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Safeties

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2. Kamari Ramsey, USC

3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

4. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

5. A.J. Haulcy, LSU

play 0:40 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren picks off Central Michigan Chippewas Picked! Emmanuel McNeil-Warren hauls in the interception

Kickers

1. Dominic Zvada, Michigan

2. Will Ferrin, BYU

3. Drew Stevens, Iowa

Punters

1. Brett Thorson, Georgia

2. Palmer Williams, Baylor

3. Ryan Eckley, Michigan State