Former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch have committed to Georgia, the brothers told ESPN on Sunday.

The brothers are former top-100 recruits who loom as significant additions for the Bulldogs in 2025. They both have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Zachariah Branch is the No. 9 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in ESPN's transfer portal rankings. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2023 while emerging as one of the most electric players in college football.

"I chose Georgia because I felt like the culture was something special," Zachariah Branch told ESPN. "They have a great coaching staff, the brotherhood within the program, their will to win, being prepared for the next level and being as successful as possible on and off the field was important to me."

Zachariah Branch can boost a Georgia receiving room that was beset this season by off-field issues and inconsistent play. Georgia led the country with 36 wide receiver drops, per ESPN Research.

"I see their potential as a contender for the national championship and to defend their SEC title in 2025," Zachariah Branch said.

He accounted for 1,863 all-purpose yards during his two seasons at USC, including two kicks returned for touchdowns in 2023. As a receiver he caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He tied for the team lead in receptions this season with 47. He rushed for 87 yards and another touchdown during his two seasons in coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

Zion Branch played in all 12 games for USC as a redshirt sophomore safety this season, recording 19 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 sack in a reserve role. He's the older of the two brothers and dealt with season-ending injuries in both 2022 and 2023.

"I chose the University of Georgia because of its great coaching staff, their pedigree, and the history of the program," Zion Branch told ESPN. "Georgia has consistently been one of the best programs in college football, and the culture of excellence they've built is something I want to be a part of. The coaches are not just about winning games; they're about building character, fostering growth and pushing players to be their absolute best both on and off the field."

The brothers joined the Trojans after starring at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Zachariah was the No. 7 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 for 2023, and Zion was No. 76 in 2022.

The Georgia receiving room was full of steady players but with no true standout; nobody finished in the SEC's top 10 for receiving yards. Senior Arian Smith, who accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but still has a season of eligibility left, led the Bulldogs with 817 yards. Receiver/punt returner Anthony Evans III entered the transfer portal, and Dominic Lovett, who is out of eligibility, led the team with 59 catches.

Zachariah Branch offers rare dynamism and downfield speed that will make him a candidate to be Georgia's top target in 2025. He scored just one touchdown for USC in 2024 after scoring five as a true freshman -- two in the return game, two receiving and one rushing.

The brothers see themselves as contributors toward the program's bigger goals.

"This team is poised to do something truly special -- competing for championships and setting a standard of excellence that few can match," Zion Branch said. "With the talent that's already there and the elite-level recruits coming in, the future is incredibly bright. I have no doubt Georgia will not only win a lot of games but also continue to lead the nation in innovation and performance on the field."