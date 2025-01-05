The SEC Now crew reflects on the Bulldogs' regular season and CFP run while also analyzing how Kirby Smart plans to refill his roster of Dawgs in the season to come. (3:02)

Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada plans to file the paperwork required to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

Rashada, the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, did not appear in a game during his lone season as a backup for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Pittsburg, California, is reentering the portal in search of an opportunity to become a starter and will have three more seasons of eligibility at his next school.

Rashada became one of the most high-profile recruits of the name, image and likeness era of college athletics when he flipped from Miami to Florida in December 2022 after agreeing to a four-year, $13.85 million deal with Florida's now-defunct Gator Collective. Rashada signed with the Gators but did not enroll at the school after the NIL collective failed to make promised payments and attempted to terminate the agreement.

Rashada sued Florida coach Billy Napier, former Florida staffer Marcus Castro-Walker and booster Hugh Hathcock in May 2024, claiming they defrauded him out of millions by backing out of the agreement.

The NCAA launched an investigation into Rashada's recruitment in 2023. In March 2024, the NCAA paused its investigations into collectives and third-party involvement in NIL deals after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia.

Florida agreed to release Rashada from his letter of intent after his deal fell apart. He spent his freshman season at Arizona State, his father's alma mater, and started two games during a redshirt season.

Rashada entered the transfer portal in April 2024 after the Sun Devils brought in Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt to compete with Rashada. Leavitt would end up leading the program to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Rashada joined Georgia this season to compete with Gunner Stockton for the Bulldogs' starting job in 2025. Stockton earned the No. 2 role behind starter Carson Beck this season and helped the Bulldogs defeat Texas in the SEC championship game after Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

In his first career start, Stockton threw for 234 yards and one touchdown in Georgia's 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday.