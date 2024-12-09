Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 transfer portal cycle is officially underway and could be more chaotic than ever before, with thousands of FBS scholarship players expected to enter the portal in December.

As college football moves into the revenue-sharing era in 2025, we could see more big-name players than usual make themselves available during the winter transfer window from Dec. 9 to Dec. 28. Teams with College Football Playoff ambitions are preparing to spend big for next season.

Who are the top players you need to know? In an effort to keep track of the most coveted players on the move, ESPN is ranking the best available players in the transfer portal. The following players have entered the portal or have announced their intentions to transfer and should be among the most highly recruited players on the market. We're also adding scouting reports from ESPN analysts Tom Luginbill and Billy Tucker.

Transfers are ranked based on their production, experience, potential and demand, as well as feedback from coaches throughout the sport. This is a fluid list we'll update frequently as more players enter the portal and make commitments.

More portal coverage:

Ranking the top transfer QBs (ESPN+)

Live updates on who's entering the portal