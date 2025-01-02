        <
          Ranking the best college football transfer portal classes

          • Craig Haubert, ESPN Staff WriterJan 2, 2025, 04:39 PM
          Whether it was players joining rosters or new entries into the portal seeking fresh opportunities, player movement was a key storyline of the 2024 season. The winter transfer window -- which ended on Dec. 28, the deadline for entering the portal -- could similarly impact the 2025 season.

          More than 2,000 FBS players entered the portal and players will continue to take visits and find new homes. However, some teams have already made significant additions via transfers.

          Here's an updated look at 10 teams that have made a big impact with their transfer classes: