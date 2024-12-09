Open Extended Reactions

College football's winter transfer portal window is open and players have until Dec. 28 to enter. It doesn't mean they have to find their new schools by then -- or that they can't return to their previous schools -- but they have 20 days to decide whether they want to be in the portal.

A few notable players have already announced their intention to transfer. Quarterbacks Miller Moss (USC), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Conner Weigman (Texas A&M) and Kaidon Salter (Liberty) are among the signal-callers who could be on the move. Former five-star receiver Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) and Kevin Concepcion (NC State), who was the ACC's 2023 rookie of the year, are also in the portal.

Who's next to enter? We tracked notable players entering the portal, with the latest news and updates on how the 2025 season could be transformed:

coverage:

The best players in the portal so far

Ranking the top QBs available

Latest transfer portal news