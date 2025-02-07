Coach Prime joins "First Take" to discuss the abilities of his son Shedeur Sanders and explains what he's proud of in his game. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

While former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the early picks in this year's NFL draft, he says he isn't worried whether he will be selected first overall.

"Why would I be mad?" Sanders told ESPN's Kevin Clark on Thursday. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me. It's all about fit."

Sanders went on to explain how whatever situation he goes into won't be the best, since it's a team with a high draft pick, but that he wants to land in a good scheme fit.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick and met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl. They were impressed with his maturity and poise during the interview.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have the second and third picks, respectively, and also met with Sanders at the Shrine game.

Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks in the draft, and they train together with quarterbacks coach Darrell Colbert in the Dallas area. The two have been seen on various videos talking trash to each other during workouts, but they say it's meant good-naturedly.

"It's cool that we're close because, if we wasn't, they would try to pin us against each other," Sanders said. "A lot of stuff we say, we just be playing. But people try to take things and put it out of context."

Sanders said he spent a lot of time with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick during Shrine week. The Atlanta Falcons made Vick the top pick in the 2001 draft, the first time a Black quarterback was selected first overall.

"Every conversation we have is very impactful to me," Sanders said. "I love being around him, talking to him and getting his insight."