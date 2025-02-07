Open Extended Reactions

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2026 could feature some difficult decisions as the board of selectors balance the extended wait for some with the lure of several decorated first-time eligible players.

Quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, tight end Jason Witten, running back Frank Gore and quarterback Philip Rivers will be among the players who will be in their first year of eligibility next year. All played their final NFL seasons in 2020.

And beyond that powerhouse list of players, there will be perhaps the biggest name of all in the coach/contributor categories -- Bill Belichick.

With Tom Brady behind center, Belichick authored the most decorated run of the Super Bowl era. During his tenure with the New England Patriots from 2000-2023 the team won six Super Bowls and played in nine AFC Championship games. He sits at No. 3 all-time in coaching victories with 302.

His 31 playoff wins are most all-time and he was a three-time Coach of the Year winner. With the two Super Bowl rings he won as an assistant coach for the New York Giants, Belichick was part of eight Super Bowl wins.

Brees was the league's all-time leader in passing yards and completions when he retired (since passed by Tom Brady) and was second in touchdown passes. He was a 13-time Pro Bowl selection. He landed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2006 because the San Diego Chargers believed that Brees might have had a career-threatening shoulder injury. Brees led the league in passing yards seven times and touchdowns four times.

He has five of the 15 5,000-yard passing seasons in league history. Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the only other players with two or more 5,000-yard passing seasons in their careers. Brees also led the Saints to a Super Bowl XLIV title and was selected as the game's MVP.

Fitzgerald, who played 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is second all-time in receptions and receiving yards. He and Jerry Rice are the only players in NFL history who have caught more than 1,400 passes and gained more than 16,000 receiving yards. Fitzgerald, who played through many lean seasons in Arizona, played in nine postseason games.

In the Cardinals' run to Super Bowl XLII following the 2008 season, Fitzgerald led all players that postseason with 30 receptions for 546 yards (a 136.5 yards per playoff game average).

Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection in his 17-year career, 16 of which he played for the Dallas Cowboys. He is second among tight ends in receptions in league history, behind Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. Witten missed one game in his career, as a rookie in 2003, and started all 16 games in 13 of his seasons.

Gore, who played his first 10 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before playing a combined six more with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, is the league's No. 3 all-time leading rusher. He is one of three players to have topped 16,000 career rushing yards -- Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton are the others.

Rivers, who played 16 seasons with the Chargers before playing his final season with the Colts, is No. 6 all-time in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Cincinnati Bengals and a member of the All-Decade team of the 2010s; center Maurkice Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers; wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Greg Olsen are also in their first year of eligibility next year.

A maximum of five modern-era finalists can be selected for enshrinement each year and several of the finalists who were not chosen for the Hall's Class of 2025 will also be among those considered. Kicker Adam Vinatieri, linebacker Luke Kuechly, Giants quarterback Eli Manning, all in their first year of eligibility in 2025, are among the headliners.

Tackle Willie Anderson, wide receivers Torry Holt, Steve Smith Sr. and Reggie Wayne, defensive end Terrell Suggs, running back Fred Taylor, safety Darren Woodson, guard Marshal Yanda and guard Jahri Evans were among the 15 finalists for the Class of 2025.