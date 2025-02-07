Open Extended Reactions

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. This is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, after the 2022 season, in which the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

Kansas City is looking to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls. The last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl was after the 2017 season in Super Bowl LII. The Chiefs entered the playoffs as the AFC's No. 1 seed, while the Eagles were the NFC's No. 2 seed.

We have you covered with everything you will want to know for Chiefs-Eagles, including team previews, box score predictions, a breakdown of Super Bowl MVP candidates and game picks. We also provide advice from our sports betting experts and in-depth statistics from ESPN Research. We look at the two quarterbacks, coaches, officiating, positional advantages and X factors. And scroll all the way down to check out our preview of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

Let's dive into this one-stop shop cheat sheet, starting with a preview of the matchup.

Previewing Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Television: Fox

Depth charts: Chiefs | Eagles

If the Chiefs want their three-peat, they're going to have to beat the best team they've played in a Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Eagles have lost three games all season, two of them after their receivers dropped passes that would have clinched victories. Since their Week 5 bye, they have gone 15-1, posted a plus-27 turnover margin and won their games by an average of 13.8 points.

This Eagles team is better than the one the Chiefs beat two years ago in Super Bowl LVII and better than either of the 49ers teams Kansas City topped in Super Bowls LIV and LVIII. Philadelphia is even scarier than the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, who managed to give Mahomes his only championship game defeat in Super Bowl LV.

I wouldn't say this is the best Chiefs team we've seen, but it might be the wiliest. Rarely dominant but never out of it, the Chiefs put together a series of spectacularly close victories in 2024. Holding on to a victory against the Ravens in Week 1 by the length of Isaiah Likely's toenail portended what was to come all season. The Chiefs won games with fourth-down stops, field goals bouncing off uprights, kicks getting blocked and snaps being dropped. They found a way to sprinkle just enough magic dust into each victory. Their win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, a measure of revenge for Buffalo costing the Chiefs a chance at an undefeated regular season in November, was their 15th consecutive victory in games decided by seven points or fewer.

Can the Eagles deny the Chiefs from making history? A 2024 offseason for the ages has replenished Philadelphia's roster, and it is the better team -- on paper. That starts with the player who might be the story of the season, a running back Kansas City has to stop if it has any hope of winning another title: Saquon Barkley -- Bill Barnwell, senior NFL writer

Read more: Barnwell previews the Super Bowl (ESPN+)

Meet the teams

Coach: Andy Reid

Reid brings loads of playoff and Super Bowl experience. In 26 seasons -- 12 with the Chiefs -- Reid is 28-16 in the postseason and 3-2 in the Super Bowl. He was a finalist for the 2024 AP Coach of the Year award, an honor not usually given to the leader of a two-time defending Super Bowl championship team. The 2024 Chiefs were hit hard by injuries, had trouble at times protecting Mahomes and were inconsistent for much of the season on defense. But thanks in part to Reid, they are still one win away from winning a third consecutive championship.

How did they get here?

Getting to 17-2 (including two playoff victories) took a lot of work. Kansas City won 11 regular-season games plus the AFC Championship Game against the Bills by one score and at times was aided by an element of luck. But the Chiefs also showed a knack for making the right play at the right time. A blocked field goal on the final play to preserve a two-point win against the Broncos in Week 10 was anything but luck. -- Adam Teicher, Chiefs reporter

Coach: Nick Sirianni

Sirianni is the first coach in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs in each of his first four seasons while reaching the Super Bowl multiple times. He guided the Eagles to the title game against the Chiefs in the 2023 season, a 38-35 Eagles loss. With a regular-season record of 48-20, Sirianni has the third-highest winning percentage (.706) by a head coach in the modern era (minimum 50 games), trailing only John Madden and George Allen.

How did they get here?

The Eagles got off to a shaky 2-2 start, testing the nerves of the fan base following a 1-6 collapse down the stretch last season. They became more of a Saquon Barkley-focused offense during the Week 5 bye, and that propelled them to a 10-game win streak and a 14-3 regular-season record. Led by the NFL's top rushing game and defense, Philadelphia earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC and won three straight postseason home games to punch its ticket to the Super Bowl, including a 55-23 thumping of the Commanders in the NFC title game. -- Tim McManus, Eagles reporter

Read more: Reid says he'll return as Chiefs coach in 2025 ... Sirianni is a players' coach, no matter what you think of him

QB breakdown

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Mahomes is coming off a down year -- for him -- as he ranked eighth with a 68 QBR in the regular season. It wasn't all on him, though, as the Chiefs struggled to settle their tackle situation and his playmakers were lacking, especially early in the season. But you would still expect more from the best quarterback on the planet playing for coach Reid (and with an elite interior offensive line). Of course, postseason Mahomes is simply different. His 79 QBR ranks third in the playoffs, and his career postseason QBR is roughly 10 points higher than in the regular season.

Strength: Decision-making. Despite Mahomes ranking fifth with a 69 QBR this season (postseason included), he ranks first on third down (90). Despite throwing to the sticks only 28% of the time on early downs (second lowest), his number jumps to 60% (11th most) on third down, demonstrating how Mahomes changes his risk profile when the situation warrants it. And when Mahomes decides to scramble, he is hyperefficient, averaging 0.79 EPA per play, third highest and highest among any quarterback with at least a 2% scramble rate.

Lastly, the Chiefs ranked second in average separation at the time of ball arrival (3.9), per NFL Next Gen Stats. That might sound like a wide receiver statistic, but it might have more to do with the scheme and quarterback; separation in this context is only measured on targets, and this is in part a reflection of Mahomes' ability to find and throw to an open player.

Weakness: Accuracy. It's funny that the consensus best quarterback of this generation is mediocre when it comes to accuracy, but it has been true for years. Mahomes recorded a minus-2 completion percentage over expectation this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His 14% off-target rate was 12th best, but that came while averaging just 6.2 air yards per target (third lowest) -- shorter passes are much less likely to be off-target. Mahomes has had a negative completion percentage over expectation in every season since 2019. -- Seth Walder, analytics writer

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia has one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league, with a minus-11% pass rate over expectation (fourth lowest), per NFL Next Gen Stats. That is, to some degree, a reflection and knock against Hurts, who has also had the benefit of playing in very friendly circumstances. He plays behind a good offensive line and with exceptional skill players (though the threat of his legs helps, too). Hurts' 65 QBR ranks 10th -- scrambles and designed runs are the most efficient parts of his game. But on non-scramble dropbacks, Hurts still ranked 11th in QBR (61), and he also led the league in completion percentage over expectation (plus-7, via Next Gen Stats).

Strength: Runs -- both designed (including the tush push) and scrambles. The Eagles running the tush push with such success is a credit to Hurts and the offensive line, and its effect shouldn't be minimized. Hurts ranks second among all quarterbacks in total EPA (58) generated on runs and scrambles -- something that was true even before the postseason. And it isn't all fourth-and-1 conversions. Looking at plays with 2 yards or more to go, the Eagles' EPA on Hurts' runs (37) ranks third best behind the Commanders' Jayden Daniels and the Bills' Josh Allen.

Hurts is also more effective on runs up the middle than going east and west; he averaged 0.29 EPA per play on runs and scrambles with at least 2 yards to go outside the tackles, but 0.42 EPA per play inside.

Weakness: Sack avoidance. The Eagles' offensive line deservedly receives plenty of praise. It ranked sixth in pass block win rate (67.4%) and has arguably the NFL's best tackle in Lane Johnson. And yet, Hurts has taken sacks on 9.4% of his dropbacks, which is ahead of only the Titans' Will Levis and the Bears' Caleb Williams among QBR-qualifying quarterbacks. The effects of that issue have been profound; the Eagles' offense has recorded 1.1 expected points added per drive that does not include a sack, but that number drops to minus-1.0 when there is at least one sack. -- Walder

Read more: Can Hurts provide a Super Bowl win to quiet the doubters? ... Every way to bet Mahomes ... Every way to bet on Hurts

Projecting the passing box score

In preparation for the Super Bowl, I came up with predicted stat lines for every player involved, including passing projections for the two QBs. When Mahomes knows what he's getting on any given play, he rarely misses the tell or the throw. On quick throws this season, Mahomes had a success rate of 60.9%. But against quick throws, the Eagles allowed only 5.5 yards per attempt -- best in the NFL. Something has got to give. Things might get tricky in the red zone, where all of a sudden there's no underneath space. But remember, Reid cooked the Eagles in the red zone two Super Bowls ago with back-and-forth motions.

Hurts, meanwhile, has been better against the blitz, his largest criticism exiting 2023, and has generally become more accurate as a thrower. But the biggest improvement he made this season was not turning the ball over. He might actually have to throw the Eagles back into this game, though. I expect Chiefs D-coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to present a ton of wild looks to take away quick-game options and encourage Hurts, one of the league leaders in time to throw (3.13 seconds), to hold onto the football. The longer the down, the more likely it is Hurts takes a bad sack. -- Ben Solak, NFL analyst

Ben Solak's QB projections for Super Bowl LIX Player CMP/ATT Yards TDs INTs Sacks Patrick Mahomes, KC 22-32 210 3 1 3 Jalen Hurts, PHI 20-34 204 1 0 4

Read more: Solak projects the full Super Bowl box score (ESPN+)

Biggest questions

Can the Chiefs defend the Eagles' tush push?

Judging solely by how they defended the Bills' version of the play in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs have reason to believe they can hold up well. Josh Allen and Buffalo tried it six times against Kansas City but converted just twice. One stop came on fourth down at the Kansas City 41-yard line in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs trailed by a point. They used the favorable field position to score the go-ahead touchdown.

"The [defensive] line has to be dominant," defensive tackle Chris Jones said on how the Chiefs defended the play. "Your two [nose guards] and your two ends have to be physical on the inside."

Kansas City hasn't fared as well in defending Hurts on the tush push. He used it to score two touchdowns against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts also used it to score the winning touchdown against Kansas City in the fourth quarter of a Week 11 regular-season contest in 2023. -- Teicher

Read more: Chiefs' biggest matchup questions

What do the Eagles need from receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to complement the run game?

They'll need the kind of passing efficiency they received in the NFC Championship Game when Hurts went 20-of-28 for 246 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. It marked just the second time since mid-November that Hurts threw for 200-plus yards.

Questions persisted about the aerial attack for much of the season. The production did not match the kind of expectations that come with players like Brown, Smith, Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert on the offense. But much of it was by design, as the coaching staff -- armed with a dominant defense and ground game -- leaned conservative with the pass to keep turnovers at a minimum. That approach has worked quite well: The Eagles have 10 takeaways to zero giveaways in the playoffs.

Hurts quipped after the NFC title game that coach Sirianni "let me out of my straitjacket a little bit," allowing him to air it out to Brown and Smith more than usual. Sirianni should go into this matchup confident about Hurts, who had one of the best performances of his career in Super Bowl LVII (374 total yards, 4 touchdowns). Smith (7 catches, 100 yards) and Brown (6 catches, 96 yards, TD) were a big part of that. They'll likely be called on again given that the Chiefs are sure to be focused on slowing down Barkley. -- McManus

Read more: Eagles' biggest matchup questions

play 2:00 Stephen A.: Only a Super Bowl win will change Jalen Hurts' narrative Stephen A. Smith says Jalen Hurts will only be able to shake his "game manager" tag if he wins the Super Bowl.

Keys to a Chiefs win

Positional advantage: Quarterback

Mahomes' success in critical moments of a game, plus his ability to create on scrambles, gives the Chiefs a definitive advantage at quarterback. His league-best QBR on third down in the regular season (90) jumped to 98 in the playoffs. Mahomes also converted 22 first downs as a runner on scramble attempts in the regular season, with five more in the playoffs. With his elite instincts to win on money downs, he can extend drives with his legs. The Eagles' pass rush will certainly heat up the pocket and force him to move. -- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst

Chiefs' X factor: Jaylen Watson, CB

After playing more of a depth role in 2023, Watson was penciled in as a starter to replace the departed L'Jarius Sneed in 2024. And for the first few games, Watson was fantastic. Through Week 7, his coverage DVOA of minus-51.5% was fifth in the league among starting cornerbacks. But he fractured an ankle in Week 7 and was lost for the regular season.

There's no question the Chiefs' defense nosedived after Watson got hurt. In Weeks 1 through 7, the Chiefs ranked second in defensive DVOA. In the following six weeks, Kansas City ranked 28th in defensive DVOA. The Chiefs reversed things in the final few weeks of the season, with strong defensive performances in Weeks 14 through 17 before they sat starters in Week 18.

Watson has returned to the lineup for the postseason, and he's back to shutting down opposing receivers. In the first two playoff games, FTN Data charting listed Watson as the main defender in coverage on five passes. The Texans and Bills weren't throwing at him. The only completed passes he allowed were an 8-yard completion to Texans' Xavier Hutchinson late in the fourth quarter and a completion for no gain to Bills' Ty Johnson in zone coverage. Watson is usually lined up as the left cornerback, which means he'll be covering whoever is the outermost Eagles receiver on the right side. -- Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst

Rookie to watch: Xavier Worthy, WR

Worthy has become a go-to target for the Chiefs' offense. The first-round pick finished the regular season with 59 catches for 638 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. He will be up against the Eagles' secondary, one of the best in the NFL, so coach Reid and Mahomes will have to figure out how to get Worthy involved in the passing game. But with his speed and dynamic abilities, expect to see many targets going his way in the Super Bowl. -- Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst

Keys to an Eagles win

Positional advantage: Secondary

Since Week 6, when rookie slot corner Cooper DeJean was inserted into the starting lineup, the Eagles have allowed a league-low 5.2 yards per attempt and 171.9 passing yards per game. On the perimeter, corners Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay Jr. are sticky in coverage, with high-end closing speed. And safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship can play top-down on the ball, which is a seamless fit for coordinator Vic Fangio's split-field schemes. This defensive unit has the personnel and the playcaller to create matchup advantages against the Chiefs' wide receivers and tight ends. -- Bowen

Eagles' X factor: Nolan Smith Jr., LB

After a quiet rookie season in 2023 (one sack, 18 tackles and no starts), Smith has been a much more important part of the Eagles' pass rush this season. He entered the starting lineup for good in Week 9 and had 6.5 sacks in the regular season. Smith has been on fire in the playoffs, with four sacks while playing over 80% of the Eagles' defensive snaps over the past three games. His pass rush win rate of 16.6% would have ranked 17th if he had enough snaps to qualify for ESPN's rankings.

Smith developed so much this season that he essentially made big-money free agent Bryce Huff disappear. Huff, who signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal in the offseason, lost his starting job to Smith at midseason and has played only 13 total defensive snaps in the playoffs.

Smith has 28 total pass pressures (including the playoffs), which ranks third on the Eagles behind the better-known Jalen Carter (34) and Josh Sweat (36). As the left outside linebacker, Smith will spend most of the Super Bowl lined up against right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who has given up the most first pressures on the Chiefs (72, including the playoffs). -- Schatz

Rookie to watch: Quinyon Mitchell, CB

The Eagles' defense is full of impact rookies like Mitchell, DeJean and Jalyx Hunt, who have helped guide the team back to the Super Bowl. But none has been more important than Mitchell. The first-rounder has been awesome at cornerback, especially in the postseason, where he has two interceptions. Facing a Chiefs passing attack that will be looking for ways to get the ball into the hands of Worthy, Mitchell's man coverage ability and playmaking skills should come up big for Philadelphia. The Eagles' defensive line is a matchup advantage, and if they can get Mahomes moving off his spot and making late throws, Mitchell will be in line to benefit from it. -- Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst

What ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) says

ESPN's FPI has the Eagles winning 56.1% of the simulations -- and they are favored to win by an average of 2.2 points.

This matchup is a showdown between two top-10 teams in FPI: the No. 5 Eagles (6.0) and the No. 6 Chiefs (3.9). The Eagles are fifth on offense and the Chiefs rank seventh. On defense, Philadelphia ranks first and Kansas City is 13th. The Chiefs were No. 2 in FPI in the preseason, while the Eagles were No. 5.

In the preseason, the Chiefs had the second-best chance to make the Super Bowl (18.9%) and the Eagles had the third-best odds (16.4%). Kansas City was given a 9.4% chance to win it, while Philadelphia was at 9.6%.

Who wins the game?

We asked 67 experts to weigh in on who will win. The Chiefs were picked by 41 of them (61.2%), while the Eagles claimed 26 votes (38.8%). The most common score predictions were 27-24 (picked by 10 of our experts), 27-23 (five) and 31-28 (five).

Read more: ESPN staff predictions

Who will win Super Bowl MVP?

Of the 67 experts who weighed in, 37 (55.2%) picked Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes (+105), Barkley (+275) and Hurts (+360) are the ESPN BET betting favorites. We asked a few experts to explain their MVP prediction.

Jason Reid, Andscape senior writer: Mahomes. The NFL's best player wants to become the greatest of all time by winning his fourth award.

Elizabeth Merrill, senior writer: Barkley. He turns 28 on Sunday, the year NFL running backs typically begin their declines, but Barkley has never looked better. He has been unstoppable in the postseason.

play 1:49 Is Saquon Barkley the biggest threat to a Chiefs three-peat? Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky detail how the Chiefs' defense stopping Saquon Barkley is the key to a Super Bowl victory.

Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter: Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and was named the MVP in each. He's a proven champion who time and again has lifted his team to many improbable victories. It is unfathomable to predict anyone else but the star quarterback as the most valuable player.

Seth Walder, analytics writer: Hurts. Quarterbacks -- yes, I believe even those on the same team as Barkley -- have such an edge in this market. If the Eagles do indeed win, it's virtually certain Hurts will have made some big plays. And as long as the receiving production is spread out across a couple of players, the award will default back to him.

Read More: Experts predict Chiefs-Eagles score, MVP ... Betting buzz: An O-lineman for MVP?

Stats to know

Team stats: Chiefs | Eagles

Chiefs

Mahomes has four straight playoff victories when trailing at the start of the fourth quarter, which is the longest streak by a quarterback all time. It started against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Including the playoffs, Chris Jones ranks third in pass rush win rate (15.3%) among interior defenders despite ranking fifth in double-team rate (70%).

This will be Reid's 45th playoff game as a head coach (with the Chiefs and Eagles), passing Bill Belichick for the most all time. He is the first head coach to face his former team twice in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have won nine straight postseason games dating to the 2022 postseason, which is tied for the second-longest streak in NFL postseason history. The Patriots won 10 straight from 2001 to 2005.

Kansas City is wearing white jerseys for the second time in its three straight Super Bowl appearances. Dating to Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season, the team wearing white jerseys has won 16 of the past 20 Super Bowls. The Chiefs wore red jerseys in their Super Bowl LIV and LVIII wins.

Eagles

Hurts already has the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in the postseason (nine). Another score will make him the ninth player all time to reach 10. Only two others have done that in the 21st century -- Marshawn Lynch (12) and LeGarrette Blount (11).

The Eagles need 27 points for the most in a single postseason in NFL history. The record was set by the 1994 49ers (131), who achieved the mark in one less game.

There have been 36 players to see at least 75 targets in coverage this season, including the playoffs. DeJean and Mitchell rank second and third, respectively, in yards per target allowed as the nearest defender in coverage, trailing the Texans' Derek Stingley Jr., per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Barkley needs 30 yards to surpass Terrell Davis' 1998 record for the most rushing yards in a single season (2,476), including the playoffs. Since Steve Spagnuolo became the Chiefs' defensive coordinator in 2019, Kansas City has not allowed any player to rush for 100 yards against them in the playoffs.

The Eagles finished the regular season with more rush attempts (621) than pass attempts (448). Out of the first 40 Super Bowl champions, 33 had more rushes than pass attempts in their Super Bowl winning seasons (83%). Since 2006, the 2013 Seahawks are the only team to do that.

Read more: Super Bowl LIX by the numbers: Key stats for Chiefs-Eagles ... Super Bowl history: Facts, stats, and records to know

Bold predictions

Worthy will finish as the top wide receiver in receiving yards. The rookie's speed and versatility are exactly what Reid will want to leverage against the Eagles, especially when he's up against Mitchell. The Eagles could struggle to focus on shutting down one receiving playmaker for the Chiefs. Bracketing Travis Kelce or JuJu Smith-Schuster opens the door for Worthy to capitalize on one-on-one matchups. -- Eric Moody, NFL analyst

Hollywood Brown will score the game-winning TD. Brown will have a big day, gathering at least 125 receiving yards. He will clinch Kansas City's three-peat by finding the end zone with seconds to go. -- Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst

The Eagles will win convincingly. Even when we exclude Week 18 (both teams rested players), the Eagles hold a solid-to-sizable edge in offensive, defensive and overall EPA. The 2024 Chiefs are infamous for their knack of finding ways to sneak by with wins, but the Eagles have had about the same success in the win column after a slow start (both are 15-1 in their past 16 games, excluding Week 18) and have done so in a more convincing fashion. -- Mike Clay, NFL analyst

Barkley will rush for 125-plus yards and earn MVP honors in the process. Of the 19 games Barkley has played this season, he has rushed for over 100 yards in 14 of them, topping 200 yards twice. Expect the Eagles to wear down a solid Chiefs defense and -- as was the case most often this season -- the bulk of Barkley's production will come in the second half. -- Stephania Bell, NFL analyst

The deciding play will come from the foot of one team's kicker. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has had a difficult regular season, missing eight total field goals -- that is as many as he missed over the prior three seasons combined. But he, like Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, has made no shortage of big-time kicks for Philadelphia in his career. Somehow, some way, this game feels like it will be a tight one and a field goal could be the difference. -- Field Yates, NFL analyst

Who is in, and who is out?

Injury reports: Chiefs | Eagles

Kansas City should have its pick of all 53 of its players for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs took advantage of the three weeks between clinching the AFC's top playoff seed in Week 17 and playing their initial postseason game in the divisional round to give injured players like Mahomes (ankle), Jones (calf) and Isiah Pacheco (fibula) an extended break. Then the team was fortunate not to suffer a significant injury in either of its playoff games. -- Teicher

Center Cam Jurgens (back) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) missed parts of the NFC title game because of injuries. But Jurgens and Dickerson have been full participants at practice this week and both have spoken optimistically about playing. DeVonta Smith has been limited this week with a hamstring injury but intends to play. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who came up with the game-defining strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, has been working back from a torn left triceps and is hopeful to suit up. There is a chance the Eagles will have all of their original starters available except linebacker Nakobe Dean, who tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the wild-card game against the Packers. -- McManus

What to know about the officiating

Ron Torbert is one of three referees the NFL has trusted to work the Super Bowl in this decade. He joins Bill Vinovich and Carl Cheffers to each receive two Super Bowl assignments since 2020. In his first appearance (Super Bowl LVI), Torbert's crew took a back seat for much of the game, declining to throw a flag for a possible offensive pass interference or face mask call on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, and totaling only four flags through the first 58 minutes of the game. The Rams' winning possession, however, featured four more flags, including two against Bengals pass defenders in the red zone.

In 2024, Torbert's regular-season crew threw the third-most flags in the NFL (17.1). His divisional-round crew threw 12 flags, six apiece against the Commanders and Lions, but none for either roughing the passer or offensive holding. -- Kevin Seifert, Vikings reporter

Read more: NFL names Torbert referee for Super Bowl LIX ... NFLRA says theories that officials favor Chiefs 'insulting' ... Goodell shuts down notion NFL officials partial to Chiefs

How to bet Super Bowl LIX

Current line from ESPN BET Sportsbook: Chiefs -1, O/U 48.5

Since 2021, underdogs are 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 outright in the Super Bowl. Underdogs are 22-36 outright and 29-27-2 ATS in the Super Bowl all time. The Chiefs are 4-2 outright and ATS in the Super Bowl, winning and covering in each of the past two seasons.

Mahomes is 3-1 outright and ATS in the Super Bowl. All of Mahomes' Super Bowls have featured lines of three points or less. The points total hit the over in both of the Chiefs' past two Super Bowl appearances. The total for the pending Chiefs-Eagles matchup opened at 49.5 at ESPN BET.

Read more: Updated odds and trends for Chiefs-Eagles ... Americans expected to bet $1.39B legally on Super Bowl ... Betting for beginners ... Your guide to making the best picks on Sunday (ESPN+) ... A Swiftie's guide to Taylor-themed Super Bowl prop bets ... Mike Clay's playbook (ESPN+)

play 2:04 What to know before betting on Super Bowl LIX Check out what you need to know before Sunday's big game with this ESPN BET primer on Super Bowl LIX.

Who is playing the halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will perform at the halftime show. He is a 22-time Grammy winner, and in 2018, he became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his album "DAMN."

Lamar's last album, "GNX," was released in November. He garnered much attention in 2024 with his diss track "Not Like Us," which was aimed at fellow hip-hop star Drake. At the 67th Grammy Awards, "Not Like Us" won five awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Best Rap Performance. Five-time Grammy winner SZA will be a special guest in Lamar's performance.

Read more: Lamar previews his upcoming halftime show ... Most searched Super Bowl halftime shows ... Who has performed at Super Bowl halftime show? ... SZA to join during Super Bowl halftime performance

Super Bowl FAQs

