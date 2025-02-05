Mina Kimes joins "NFL Live" to break down how the Philadelphia Eagles' defense has improved since their Super Bowl in 2022 and became a threat to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. (1:40)

Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is inching closer and closer.

The two sides will meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday for the second time in three seasons. It's the second-shortest span between a Super Bowl rematch since the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills played in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

Their last matchup in Super Bowl LVII brought a combined 73 points, the third most in a Super Bowl. The Chiefs scored on all four of their second-half drives in that game, becoming the second team ever to do so in a Super Bowl.

Sunday marks the fifth Super Bowl in six years for the Chiefs -- a win would make them the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. On the other end, the Eagles are looking for their franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

Here are more key numbers ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

.872: There has been a lot of winning going around for both teams.

Including the playoffs, Kansas City and Philadelphia have a combined win percentage of .872 -- the second-highest combined win percentage entering a Super Bowl in the past 30 seasons. Only Super Bowl XXXIII between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons had a higher one at .889.

Four: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Eagles' Jalen Hurts both started under center in Super Bowl LVII.

Hurts had a stellar game, throwing for 304 yards and a score, while running for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes had 182 passing yards and three touchdowns plus 44 yards on the ground.

Super Bowl LIX will mark the fourth instance of a quarterback rematch in the championship game, joining Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady, Troy Aikman vs. Jim Kelly, and Terry Bradshaw vs. Roger Staubach. In each of the previous three instances, the same quarterback won both times.

Five: Continuity has been key for the Chiefs. There are five players who have played in each of their four Super Bowls during this run: Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, kicker Harrison Butker and long-snapper James Winchester.

Assuming those five play Sunday, the 2019-24 Chiefs will be the third team in NFL history with five teammates who all played in five Super Bowls together. The 2011-18 New England Patriots and 1970-78 Dallas Cowboys are the others.

278.4: They say defense wins championships, and Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl has been aided by a strong defense.

The Eagles finished the regular season as the No. 1 in terms of total defense, holding teams to 278.4 total yards per game. They are the 13th team since the 1970 merger to reach the Super Bowl after leading that category in the regular season since the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Sunday will also mark just the sixth Super Bowl matchup between a quarterback with an MVP award and the top defense in terms of yards allowed per game since the merger. The defense has won four of the past five matchups.

2,447: Although he didn't set the record for most rushing yards in a regular season, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is on the cusp of another mark. At 2,447, he needs 30 rushing yards to pass Terrell Davis for the most rushing yards in a season including playoffs.

Barkley led the league with 2,005 rushing yards and is just the fifth different player to lead the league in rushing and make the Super Bowl. However, two of the last players to do so -- Christian McCaffrey and Shaun Alexander -- failed to win the Super Bowl.

Barkley will also play the biggest game of his career while celebrating a birthday. No player has ever scored a Super Bowl touchdown on their birthday.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.