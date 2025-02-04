Andy Reid affirms that he will return as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs next season. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Andy Reid said Tuesday he would return for at least one more season as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I enjoy being around the guys,'' Reid said as the Chiefs prepared for Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I enjoy the football games. You can't put in the hours that we do and not enjoy it. So, I really love the game.''

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he didn't think Reid was close to the end of a coaching career that to this point has included 301 wins (including playoffs) and three Super Bowl championships.

The Chiefs' Andy Reid said Tuesday he'll coach at least one more season. "I really love the game," he said. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

"He's always said that he'll know when the time is right and I'm sure he'll share it with me before he shares it with everyone else,'' Hunt said. "At least I hope so, but I don't sense that he's anywhere close to being done.''

Reid, who coached the Eagles for 14 seasons before joining the Chiefs in 2013, turns 67 next month.

Hunt said he has been so certain Reid would return that he hasn't put together a list of possible replacement candidates.

"I don't think we're close enough to that point where you have to keep that ready list,'' Hunt said. "A lot changes every year in terms of the coaching landscape, so I think that's premature.''

Hunt also said tight end Travis Kelce has not told the Chiefs he will play in 2025, though Kelce told reporters after the Chiefs arrived in New Orleans that he planned to play at least one more season.

"He's not made a decision that I'm aware of,'' Hunt said. "I personally think he'll be back because he loves the game so much, but we're going to let him take the time he needs to make that decision and certainly hope he wants to come back.''