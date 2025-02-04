Open Extended Reactions

The NFL Referees Association on Tuesday joined league commissioner Roger Goodell in dismissing suggestions that officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs when working their games.

A day after Goodell called it a "ridiculous theory," NFLRA executive director Scott Green said in a statement that Goodell's comments were "spot on."

League rules prohibit officials from speaking publicly except in postgame pool reports that are monitored by the league. But Green, a retired referee speaking on behalf of the officiating union, pointed out that crews don't work more than two of any team's games.

"It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team," Green said. "NFL officials are graded every week, on every single play of each game. These grades are the determining factor as to who receives postseason assignments. The NFLRA commends its members, who all strive to do exactly what all 32 NFL teams do, which is to excel at their jobs so that they are working the last game of the season -- the Super Bowl."

Goodell and other league officials have said the league will likely expand its replay assist program to include some calls that have drawn attention around Chiefs games, most notably quarterback slides. Those options will be discussed by the league's competition committee.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season," Green said, "such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes. But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."