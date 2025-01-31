Super Bowl betting buzz: Early action includes big MVP bet on Travis Kelce

Chris Berman and Booger McFarland look at how the Chiefs and Eagles match up ahead of their showdown in the Super Bowl. (1:16)

Everything that happens in sports has additional context when viewed from a sports betting perspective. From season-changing injuries to record-setting moments and so much more, the sports news cycle will constantly and significantly affect the sports betting industry.

Our Super Bowl betting buzz file, with contributions from David Purdum, Doug Greenberg and others, aims to provide fans a look at the sports betting stories that are driving the conversation leading up to the big game.

Jan. 31: A big Kelce MVP bet among early Super Bowl action

David Purdum: Highlights from early Super Bowl betting include divided money at sportsbooks on the winner, a new favorite Gatorade color and the largest reported MVP bet so far, placed on Kansas City's talented tight end.

BetMGM reported taking a $25,000 bet on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP, the largest reported MVP bet as of Thursday. At 15-1, the bet would win $375,000. Even with the big bet included, more money has been bet on Eagles RB Saquon Barkley than any other player in the MVP market. The largest MVP liabilities for Caesars Sportsbook, though, are on a pair of longshots: Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (400-1) and Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker (150-1).

The Kansas City Chiefs remained consensus 1.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles. The line ticked up to -2 briefly on Monday, but has not seen any movement since. On Thursday, ESPN BET reported that the Eagles had attracted more money-line bets than the Chiefs in 17 out of the 20 jurisdictions in which the sportsbook operates. Arizona, Kansas and New York are the only states in which the majority of bettors have sided with the Chiefs on the money line. However, overall, the bigger bets are Kansas City, with 64.1% of the "Super Bowl winner" money wagered on the Chiefs (-125) at ESPN BET.

Caesars Sportsbook also reported relatively balanced action on both the money line and point spread: "A Chiefs win by exactly two or three points is currently our biggest liability," Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN. "In terms of total points, a high-scoring game would be a great result for customers. Right now, the over is sitting at 2-1 in terms of handle."

Purple, considered a second-tier contender earlier in the week, moved into the role of favorite at multiple sportsbooks. Yellow/green/lime remains the favorite at ESPN BET. Betting on the color of Gatorade is allowed in just two states: Illinois and New Jersey. The average size of bet on the novelty Gatorade market is "$5-10," according to BetMGM.

ESPN BET Super Bowl props that attracted the most money, as of Thursday

Dallas Goedert over 49.5 receiving yards

Xavier Worthy under 5.5 receptions

Patrick Mahomes over 5.5 rushing attempts

Mahomes 200+ passing yards

Barkley under 124.5 rushing yards

