Transfer rumors, news: Man United 'agree' €60m Quenda deal

Manchester United have already agreed a €60m move to sign Sporting CP full-back Geovany Quenda in the summer, while three Premier League clubs are looking at signing RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. The Women's Super League window is now closed, while MLS' transfer window officially opens today. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Sources: Spurs agree €60m fee for Tel with Bayern

- Source: Dorgu on brink of €35m Man Utd move

- Aston Villa chief confirms interest in Félix, Asensio

- Manchester United have already agreed to sign Sporting CP full-back Geovany Quenda as he eyes a reunion with former boss Ruben Amorim in the summer, says A Bola. Quenda, 17, has caught the eye in Portugal and is a perfect fit for the right wing-back spot in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation. Sporting have him on a contract until 2027, which includes an €80m release clause, but the report claims that an offer of €60m was enough to get the deal done.

- RB Leipzig signed Xavi Simons on a permanent transfer from PSG for a fee of €50m fee (plus €30m in add-ons) but Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in landing him in the summer, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The three Premier League clubs are said to be watching Simons situation closely, given his contract only lasts until 2027, and it is reported that the 21-year-old could be acquired with an offer in the region of €80m. Simons, a standout performer for Netherlands at the last European Championship, is open to another move in the near future.

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel has rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur, reports L'Equipe. Despite reports that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had travelled to Munich on Friday to get a deal over the line for the 19-year-old, the latest indicates that the talks have been unsuccessful. Tel has also been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, with clubs considering a loan move for him.

- Aston Villa are interested in a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to Relevo. The Villains are reported to be the latest side to join the race for the 27-year-old as they look to secure a replacement for Jhon Duran, and they are believed to be ahead of Barcelona, who don't feel an approach for Rashford is possible without moving players on first due to his salary demands.

- West Ham intend to resist interests from the Saudi Pro League in forward Mohammed Kudus, reports the Telegraph's Mike McGrath. The Hammers are said to have no interest in parting ways with the 24-year-old Ghana international, who has scored three goals in 21 matches across all competitions so far this season. Kudus has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City.

- A €65 million offer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is under consideration by Arsenal, according to Teamtalk. The Gunners are reported to have identified the 25-year-old as a potential alternative to Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, after their proposal worth in the region of £40m for the England international was rejected. It is said that Vlahovic is among the top names on the Premier League club's shortlist, and he would be open to making the switch from the Serie A.

- Multiple clubs have shown interest in AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, reports Calciomercato. Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be one of the sides monitoring the 27-year-old, while Juventus made a loan offer that included a €20 million mandatory clause to be made permanent at the end of the season. It is said that the Rossoneri remain open to parting ways with him despite his preference to stay at the San Siro.

- Neymar has confirmed he is returning to Santos. The Brazilian is flying to Sao Paulo to complete his return to his boyhood club and posted several photographs on Instagram, taken on his private plane, with the message: "After 12 years we are back brother." In a video posted on X, he explained the reason why he has chosen to return as "only Santos can provide me with the care I need to prepare for the challenges I face in the coming years."

- Pablo Gavi has signed a new long-term deal at Barcelona until June 2030. Read

- Paris Saint-Germain have signed USWNT defender Crystal Dunn, 32, on a free transfer after she left Gotham FC earlier this week. Read

- Bayer Leverkusen have signed defender Mario Hermoso on loan from Roma.

- Fiorentina forward Jonathan Ikoné has signed for Como on loan, with a permanent option set at €8m.

- Paulo Fonseca has been announced as the new head coach of Ligue 1 side Lyon.

- Aston Villa have confirmed that Jhon Duran has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

- Nantes have confirmed the signing of midfielder Francis Coquelin on a free transfer.

- England midfielder Keira Walsh is set to join Chelsea from Barcelona for €550,000, with the deadline-day move set to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Chelsea announced the signing of Netherlands U19 goalkeeper Femke Liefting from AZ Alkmaar.

- Arsenal confirmed the signing of England forward Chloe Kelly on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester City. And City brought in Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither on loan. Read

- Gotham left-back, and former NWSL Rookie of the Year, Jenna Nighswonger joined Arsenal for around $100,000. Read

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores why Xavi Simons could move on in six months' time, having just signed for RB Leipzig.

One of the difference-makers in the German Bundesliga last season, Simons hasn't quite managed to reach the same heights this campaign in a somewhat discontinuous Leipzig side. Even so, the creative midfielder remains among the elite offensive playmakers in the league. Among a myriad of attacking skills, the 21-year-old predominantly stands out for his high volume of take-ons (aided by excellent balance and a low point of gravity), a quick instinctive football brain -- he is brilliant at setting up and executing swift combinations -- and his ability to finish from the edge of the penalty area. Usually positioned in free role, tucked in to the left behind the central attackers, Simons represents a constant threat. Always prompt to receive the ball between the lines, the rhythm of the Leipzig attacks tends to immediately gain pace and urgency when he gets on the ball. Being able to turn quickly when in possession adds a notch of unpredictability with his elevated vision and capability to pick the right movement for a well-calibrated pass or a right-footed shot. Always keen to get on the ball, Simons impulsiveness also makes him a target for a tactical foul -- which has resulted in 20+ fouls won in the Bundesliga this season. Though he has struggled to make the expected impact in the Champions League this campaign, Simons is still the main creative point of reference in the side. While PSG never really gave him a chance, he starred at PSV Eindhoven -- though many worried whether he would cope with the physical transition from the Dutch league to German football. However, those murmurs were soon silenced as he has proven to have a fine attitude and effectiveness in his defensive work too.

- Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is on the radar of Chelsea, although a move in the summer appears more likely. (Independent)

- Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are already stepping up their attempts to sign a replacement for Neymar and have made a "super offer" for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. (Marca)

- Barcelona are planning a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal are weighing up whether to make a second offer to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. (Daily Mail)

- Napoli have given up on their pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho after failing to agree a fee; United wanted €70m and Napoli were only willing to pay €55m. (Area Napoli)

- Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, 18, is expected to stay at the club for the rest of season despite being tracked by Arsenal and Man City. (Athletic)

- Al Nassr had a second offer of £61m to sign 27-year-old Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma rejected, having seen a first offer of £54m rejected yesterday. (Athletic)

- Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is on the radar of Chelsea ahead of the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins would be open to joining Arsenal this month, but Villa want to keep the 29-year-old and would only consider offers over £60m. (Mail)

- However, if he does leave, Villa would bid to sign Wolves striker Matheus Cunha as his replacement. (Guardian)

- West Ham are closing on an €18m deal to sign Arthur Cabral from Benfica. (Record)

- Celtic wanted to sign left-back Kieran Tierney, 27, this month but Arsenal blocked the move until the summer. (Telegraph)

- AC Milan are edging close to signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez for €35m after the Rossoneri made an improved offer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Spain captain Alvaro Morata could leave Milan just six months after arriving for €13m from Atletico Madrid and is a target of Turkish giants Galatasaray. (Ansa)

- Borussia Dortmund are interested in Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki and the 21-year-old could reportedly be signed for a fee of €22.5m. (Sky Germany)

- Como made an offer worth over €40m to sign 27-year-old left-back Theo Hernández from AC Milan, but he isn't interested in a switch. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Everton are considering a move for 20-year-old Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. (iNews)

- Newcastle are in talks with 18-year-old Malaga winger Antonio Cordero about a free transfer in the summer. (Daily Mail)

- Everton are set to sign Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on a loan deal that includes an option to become permanent. (The Times)

- PSV Eindhoven are set to resist interest in USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi, but Premier League clubs are considering a move for in the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Atalanta are set to explore the market for centre-back options to replace Giorgio Scalvini, who will miss a lengthy spell of games with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. (Nicolo Schira)

- Talks are ongoing between Napoli and Al-Ahli over a deal for winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Betis, Villarreal, and Sporting CP are tracking Vitoria winger Alisson Santos, who is currently on loan at LigaPro side UD Leiria. He is dubbed as "the new Raphinha." (Marca)