Antony has not been a success for Man United and now finds himself on loan in LaLiga. But where does he rank in the worst mistakes? Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

January is a time for mistakes -- in the soccer world, at least. While everyone takes a step back and resolves to find ways to improve during the first month of the year, soccer clubs tend to double down on what they've already done wrong.

Activity in the January transfer window has very little correlation with increased success. Lots of strikers signed in January don't score a single goal from here on out, and most title-chasing teams that sign new players actually see their overall performance decline.

So, as the January window winds to a close, what better time to take a step back and celebrate everyone's biggest mistakes? I've identified the worst mistake made by each Premier League club over the past five years, and then ranked them against each other, in descending order.

All transfer data comes from the site Transfermarkt