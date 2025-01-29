A fire started outside Manchester City's Etihad stadium on Wednesday night, ahead of their decisive Champions League clash with Club Brugge. (0:20)

A fire on the perimeter of Etihad Stadium was extinguished on Wednesday as fans arrived for Manchester City's decisive Champions League clash against Club Brugge.

The fire broke out near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand when City were unveiling their new January signings nearby.

City confimed the fire would not delay kick-off.

"Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished," City said in a statement.

"The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival."

No casualties were immediately reported to police.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service told ESPN in a statement: "Just before 6pm this evening, two fire engines from Blackley and Philips Park fire station were called to reports of a building fire involving a merchandise stand on the car park of the football ground on Rowsley Street, Manchester.

"Crews arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour and thirty minutes and have now left the scene.

"Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have recently introduced a new role of Tactical Liaison officer at Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) as part of a joint emergency service approach which is part of our strategy to keep the public safe and support events that take place.

"Our Tactical Liaison Officer has supported GMFRS crews and MCFC management team this evening to make it possible for the game to go ahead as scheduled."

City, who are 25th in the Champions League table ahead of the final group fixture, must beat Brugge to make the knockout playoffs.

Information from Reuters and ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.