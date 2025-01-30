Open Extended Reactions

Mexican side Monterrey are in talks to sign Spanish veteran defender Sergio Ramos as a free agent, the club's president Antonio "Tato" Noriega confirmed.

Sources have told ESPN that an agreement in principle has been reached, pending a physical.

The club are looking to strengthen their defensive line for the Liga MX Clausura tournament after losing Carlos Salcedo to an ACL injury earlier this month.

"He is on the list and he is a real option among other possibilities," Noriega said of the former Spain and Real Madrid captain.

"Yes [negotiations are underway] along with others. We have several [reinforcement] options."

Sergio Ramos won LaLiga five times with Real Madrid. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Ramos, 38, has been without a team since his contract with Sevilla expired last summer. He had rejoined his boyhood club from Paris Saint-Germain a year earlier.

A 2010 World Cup winner with Spain and two-time European Champion, Ramos hinted his return to action was getting closer in an Instagram post.

Ramos, who has had interest from MLS and Saudi Arabia league clubs in the past, was a reported target of Boca Juniors in this transfer window.

Rayados coach Martin Demichelis has said he would welcome Ramos.

"I hope it happens," he said. "It would be an honor for the Liga MX, for Monterrey. I hope it can be finalised. I would love for a player with Sergio's career, personality and hierarchy to join us. The club is working very hard to be able to incorporate one more player."

Rayados could part with Colombian attacking midfielder Johan Rojas, who did not feature in Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Atlas, in order to sign Ramos.

Ramos won five LaLiga titles with Madrid as well as four Champions League trophies. In the summer of 2021 he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.