Austin FC acquired United States striker Brandon Vázquez from Liga MX club Monterrey for a club-record transfer fee on Monday.

The club did not disclose the amount, but multiple reports put the fee at $10 million for the former MLS All-Star.

Vázquez, 26, joins Austin as a designated player on a four-year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Brandon Vázquez scored 14 goals this past season with Monterrey. Getty Images

Vázquez scored 14 goals during his lone season at Monterrey in Liga MX in 2024. Before that, he accumulated 35 goals and 19 assists in 144 MLS matches (80 starts) with Atlanta United (2017-19) and FC Cincinnati (2020-23).

He helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup in 2018 and the U.S. Open Cup in 2019. He earned MLS Best XI and All-Star nods with Cincinnati in 2022 and helped that club win the Supporters' Shield in 2023.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Austin FC," Vázquez said. "... Austin FC is an organization with terrific fan support, with big plans for the future. I hope to make an immediate impact this season and help contribute to the success of the club for years to come."

Internationally, Vázquez has scored four goals in 11 matches with the U.S. men's national team, including three goals in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Brandon has already proven to be a goal scorer in both MLS & Liga MX," Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said. "His well-known daily dedication to get prepared for games, his passion for the game, and his determination when he competes were key factors when deciding on bringing him to Austin FC."

Also Monday, Austin FC sent $100,000 in general allocation money -- $50,000 in 2025 and $50,000 in 2026 -- to the San Jose Earthquakes to acquire the No. 1 position in the waiver order.