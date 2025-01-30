Former Belgium star Radja Nainggolan has called for his privacy to be respected after being arrested and released as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking charges.

Nainggolan, 36, took to social media on Wednesday to address the news of his arrest after the Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday that the player was "deprived of his liberty in connection with this case."

The probe focuses on the alleged importation of cocaine from South America via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium, the office said.

"You can imagine that the past few days have been incredibly difficult," he wrote in an Instagram story.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me from the bottom of my heart. The warm support of my family and friends, along with the loyalty and trust of KSC Lokeren-Temse, its amazing fans, and my teammates, give me the strength to move forward."

Radja Nainggolan last played for Belgium in 2018. Vincent Van Doornick / Isosport

Nainggolan recently joined Belgian side Lokeren-Temse after going several months without a club.

"Now that I am home again, I want to fully focus on football and on regaining my peace of mind," he added. "I kindly ask for respect for my privacy and the time I need to recover. For now, I am not allowed to, and will not, give any interviews regarding the case."

Nainggolan has made 30 appearances for Belgium but has not played for his country since March 2018.

The central midfielder spent most of his career in Italy, notably playing for Roma and Inter Milan.

Nainggolan had several disciplinary issues throughout his career. When he played for Roma in 2018, he was fined and dropped from the squad for a match posting a video of himself appearing to be drunk and smoking during a party on Instagram on New Year's Eve.

When he played for Royal Antwerp in 2022, he was suspended after he was pictured smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench. The Belgian club at the time also mentioned how his behavior could negatively affect the squad.