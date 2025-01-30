Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham are set to rival Chelsea and a number of clubs across Europe in the race to sign for Mathys Tel after the 19-year-old pushed for a transfer away from Bayern Munich, sources have told ESPN.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that Tel "has said he would like leave" and that "we have to think about whether we will do it" after the forward became frustrated by a lack of game time at the Allianz Arena.

ESPN reported on Jan. 14 that Chelsea had declared their interest in signing Tel with Bayern exploring a move for Christopher Nkunku either in a swap deal or a separate transfer.

Mathys Tel started for Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Chelsea remain involved in talks for Tel but now face competition from Spurs, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options for under-fire head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Sources have told ESPN that Tottenham are hopeful they offer a clearer path to the first team with Tel restricted to just 458 minutes in 14 games across all competitions this season.

Reports in Germany suggest Bayern wish to send Tel out on loan but the player himself is open to a permanent transfer.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Marseille are also interested -- although United have to focus on outgoings first -- while it remains to be seen if Arsenal pivot away from their pursuit of Ollie Watkins to join the teams tracking Tel.

"I've rarely seen so many clubs calling about one player," added Eberl.