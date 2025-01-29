Open Extended Reactions

All eyes might be on the upcoming Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LIX, but let's not forget that NFL free agency is only six weeks away. Teams can negotiate with players over the March 10-11 period before the free agency window officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 12. Who could land big new deals?

With the help of national reporter Jeremy Fowler, I looked at the group of players primed to hit unrestricted free agency -- because of either expiring contracts or deals in line to void -- and ranked the top 50 who might end up available, starting with an elite offensive playmaker. Factors in building the list include age, positional value, expected future production, scheme versatility and what we're hearing around the league. In fact, Fowler included his latest buzz for a bunch of the free agents listed below.

This ranking could change a lot before we actually reach free agency, with teams extending their stars or applying the franchise tag. We will have an updated top 100 in March to cover us there. But for now, here are the top 50 pending free agents -- including three quarterbacks. Let's stack the free agent class.

