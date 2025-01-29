Open Extended Reactions

Two and a half years ago, De'Aaron Fox hired Rich Paul and Klutch Sports to represent him. At the time, Fox made it clear the decision to do so wasn't because he wanted out of Sacramento, and that was true. But one of the reasons you hire Paul is because he is, as "The Godfather" made famous, a wartime consigliere. If you have to undertake the unpleasantness of extracting yourself mid-contract, Paul has shown he can help make it happen.

That time, for Fox, apparently has arrived.

This isn't being framed as a trade demand, but since Fox's actions last summer, when he turned down a contract extension offer, the Kings have effectively been on the clock. Subsequently, this season has not gone according to plan, either. The free agent addition of DeMar DeRozan has generated good stats but fewer victories -- the Kings are three games worse than they were at this point last year -- and Fox's role has diminished.

There was also the sloppy firing of coach Mike Brown, a move that was not welcomed by Fox. The star guard and Brown had developed a productive working relationship, sources said, and Fox had to go on a self-run media campaign to distance himself from the firing because Brown had criticized him for a defensive gaffe during his last night on the job. The Kings' front office never called a news conference to explain the decision, leaving Fox to manage the fallout.

The Kings have turned their season around since, going 11-4 under interim coach Doug Christie. But despite that, they're still 10th in the Western Conference, and if the season ended today, the Kings would need to win two play-in games on the road just to make the playoffs. Fox's feelings about committing long term have remained unchanged. And the Kings, judging the landscape at this trade deadline, have decided to be a possible first mover. -- Brian Windhorst

How Fox fits in:

San Antonio | Houston | Los Angeles

Miami | Road blocks to a deal