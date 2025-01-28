Open Extended Reactions

The Sacramento Kings are expected to open talks for a potential De'Aaron Fox trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Fox, 27, has one year left on his contract before he hits free agency in summer 2026 and sources said he has not shown a willingness yet to commit long term in Sacramento.

There will be plenty of suitors for Fox, who made an All-NBA team in 2022-23, but it's believed that the San Antonio Spurs are atop his list of preferred landing spots, league sources told ESPN. Fox and his representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have a target destination in mind ahead of his free agency, those sources said.

The Kings fired head coach Mike Brown last month after the team appeared to be falling short of expectations. Since then, the Kings have won 11 of their past 15 games under interim coach Doug Christie.

Sacramento enters Tuesday night 1½ games up on the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Fox has played his entire career in Sacramento and ranks fourth in career points in Kings history -- trailing only Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman and Mitch Richmond.

In his eighth season in the league, Fox is averaging 25.2 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field.