New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns gifted actor Timothée Chalamet his game-worn jersey on Monday night.

Towns dropped 24 points and 11 rebounds in an emphatic 143-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. It was Towns' 36th double-double of the season.

The center marked the occasion with a gift to Chalamet, who was sitting courtside. Towns signed his uniform then handed it to the actor as the two hugged and posed for a photo.

KAT gifts Timothée Chalamet his jersey after the @nyknicks W! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DjxDX4b8T5 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025

An avid Knicks fan, Chalamet has sat courtside at games in the past.

Last month, a 2010 post on X from former New York forward Landry Fields resurfaced and went viral. Fields wrote that the 14-year-old Chalamet won a ticket giveaway to attend an upcoming Knicks game, referring to the future Dune actor as: "Tim Chalamet."

New York's 37-point win on Monday is its largest of the season. It's also the team's fourth 30-point win this season -- the Knicks' most in a season since 1995-96, according to ESPN Research. Towns is averaging 24.9 points and 13.9 rebounds per game in his first season with the Knicks.