Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball will be reevaluated in one week after an MRI exam confirmed a left ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday.

Ball suffered the injury in Monday night's 112-107 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. After making a 3-pointer off one foot, Ball backpedaled down the court then stepped on L.A. forward Jarred Vanderbilt's foot and fell backward, hitting his head hard on the floor. Ball got up, intentionally fouled to stop the clock then walked directly to the locker room under his own power with a slight limp.

Ball, 23, has had a history of ankle injuries since being drafted by the Hornets with the third pick in 2020. He has missed 158 games during his NBA career due to injury.

Ball has been wearing braces this season to help protect his ankles.

He is averaging a career-best 28.2 points per game, but Ball was not chosen an All-Star starter despite leading all Eastern Conference guards in voting.