The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler again Monday, the third suspension for their disgruntled star over the past month but the one that appears to signal the end of his six-year tenure with the team.

The Heat said the latest suspension -- triggered by Butler walking out of practice after hearing the team planned to bring him off the bench -- will take this ongoing drama through the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6.

The indefinite suspension all but closes a complicated chapter of Butler's 14-year career. A six-time All-Star, an Eastern Conference finals MVP and the leader of two teams that went to the NBA Finals, Butler has taken each of his four franchises to heights they have struggled to replicate without him.

Yet Miami is seeing firsthand how uncomfortable Butler can make life when he is unhappy. His exit strategies have become legendary: confrontational practice sessions, clashes with coaches and an overall push to make the situation untenable. Butler already had missed nine of Miami's past 12 games with suspensions, the first being seven games for conduct the Heat deemed detrimental and the next for two games for missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week, before his latest penalty on Monday.

If Butler has played his final game for the Heat, then it's a chance to take a look back at the veteran's tumultuous NBA career and how each situation devolved from promising potential to painful breakup.

Jimmy Butler was selected at No. 30 by the Chicago Bulls in the 2011 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bulls (2011 to 2017)

He did not play much as a rookie, but by his third season, he developed into a consistent starter, carrying the team while Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah were sidelined by injuries. By Year 4, Butler made his first All-Star team and ushered the Bulls into a new era, shifting from a team led by Noah and Rose into one centered on its emerging superstar. And Butler was intent on putting his stamp on the franchise, demanding the same dedication it took for him to rise from the end of the bench to star player at all levels.

The Bulls hired Fred Hoiberg as coach in 2015 and he immediately clashed with Butler, who signed a new five-year max contract. By December, Butler was criticizing Hoiberg after games, saying he needed to coach harder. Butler also clashed with Noah during the 2015-16 season, which led to heated disagreements throughout the year, sources told ESPN at the time. Chicago put together the misguided three alphas of Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo for the 2016-17 season in an attempt to compete, but after a first-round playoff exit, the Bulls fielded multiple calls for Butler on draft night 2017 -- the second straight year they tried to trade him at the draft -- before finally sending him to Minnesota.

The deal marked the end of the Butler era in Chicago. It also sent the Bulls into a rebuild from which they haven't recovered. Chicago has made the playoffs only once since trading Butler, when it lost in the first round in 2022 against the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, reuniting him with former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves (2017 to 2019)

Sept. 20, 2018: Ahead of the 2018-19 season, Butler requested a trade from Minnesota.

Oct. 10, 2018: In his first practice since requesting a trade, Butler yelled at Minnesota general manager Scott Layden as the team scrimmaged. "You f---king need me, Scott. You can't win without me," Butler said. He played with bench players during the practice and famously beat the starters and "regulars" throughout the scrimmages.

Oct. 10, 2018: Later that day, Butler sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols to discuss the heated practice and his future with the franchise.

Nov. 10, 2018: A month later, the Wolves agreed to trade Butler to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.

Butler's trade from Chicago reunited him with his former Tom Thibodeau. Butler's first season in Minnesota was a success, as he made the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive year and led the Wolves to the postseason, breaking a 13-year drought of playoff basketball. However, Butler missed 17 games late in the season, and the Timberwolves tumbled from fourth in the standings to eighth. They were quickly dispatched by the top-seeded Houston Rockets. The following summer, Butler and the Wolves were not able to reach a contract extension, leading to trade rumors that began swirling by the start of training camp.

Butler missed the first two weeks of camp after requesting a trade, and when he returned, he unleashed his frustration on the rest of the team in a now-famous practice session. He dominated his teammates on the court and yelled at them off it, targeting his ire at Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, Thibodeau and then-Wolves GM Scott Layden, whom Butler told, "You f---ing need me."

And yet, Butler was in the starting lineup for the Wolves when they opened the regular season, though his tenure in Minnesota was all but over. After a two-month saga, Butler played 10 games for the Wolves to begin the 2018-19 season before being sent to Philadelphia in November.

Butler spent only half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves in November 2018. Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19)

Nov. 12, 2018: The trade was completed, with Butler and Justin Patton arriving in Philadelphia.

Jan. 4, 2019: A few months into Butler's tenure on the 76ers, the All-Star aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown's big three hierarchy and his own role on offense.

The Sixers, with their trio of Joel Embiid, reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and Butler, were positioned right away to be a contender in the Eastern Conference and provide a payoff to fans who had just lived through "The Process" rebuilding years. Though Butler wasn't eligible to sign an extension immediately, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time that the forward and the Sixers fully expected to reach a deal on a long-term contract in the summer. But six weeks into Butler's tenure, he "aggressively challenged" coach Brett Brown during a film session, leading to another rift. Butler would go on to criticize Brown's playcalling and put him on blast often in front of the media throughout the season.

Butler played in only 55 games for the Sixers, but he provided highlights, game winners and fourth-quarter takeovers that seemed to prove his point to Brown that more of the offense should be centered around him. Butler was brilliant in the postseason, especially during a thrilling seven-game, second-round series loss against the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Butler was eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million deal with the 76ers in the offseason, but the team elected instead to bet on Tobias Harris, who had been acquired from the LA Clippers in a trade two months after Butler arrived in Philadelphia. The Sixers facilitated a sign-and-trade deal to send him to Miami while bringing Josh Richardson to Philadelphia, though the shooting guard lasted just a season there before being shipped to Dallas. Brown was fired as coach after the following season, and Philadelphia still hasn't made it beyond the second round of the playoffs since 2001.

Three years later Butler exclaimed "Tobias Harris over me?!" after the Heat defeated the 76ers in the playoffs.

Butler has spent six seasons with the Miami Heat, the longest tenure he has had with a team since his time with the Chicago Bulls. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Miami Heat (2019 to present)

The Heat executed a four-team trade to sign Butler to a four-year contract in 2019, and it was instantly a perfect marriage of player and team. The term "Heat Culture" was born and seemed tailor-made for Butler. It was a mantra that fit Butler's ideology as a player who had worked his way from the end of the bench to stardom, as well as the Heat's success in turning unheralded players into playoff contributors.

The Heat went to the NBA Finals during the 2020 bubble, dragged there by Butler, who leaned over the guardrails in exhaustion during a game, an image that would become a meme. In 2021-22, Miami was the No.1 seed in the East and missed returning to the Finals by one game, when a furious comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Boston Celtics fell just short as Butler missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. A year later, the Heat got revenge on the Celtics, holding off a 3-0 comeback to win in Game 7 in Boston and return to the Finals, this time as a No. 8 seed. Butler's playoff performances became so iconic, the nickname Playoff Jimmy began to stick.

But Butler's postseason performances began to stand in contrast to his regular-season production, especially as injuries kept him out of a combined 40 games during the past two seasons. Butler also missed the Heat's entire first-round playoff loss to the Celtics in 2024 with a sprained MCL but said later during a radio interview that if he'd been healthy, the Heat would have beaten the Celtics, who went on to win the title. Heat president Pat Riley directed a comment toward Butler at his end of the season news conference, saying, "If you're not on the court playing ... you should keep your mouth shut." Then, Riley declined to reward a maximum contract to Butler at age 35, despite the two NBA Finals appearances, again reiterating his desire for the veteran to be on the floor more often.

Butler dropped the antics he had become known for on media day -- emo hair in 2023, dreadlocks the year before that -- and said he wanted to focus on the season ahead. But in December, ESPN reported that Miami was open to trading Butler. When Riley issued a statement the day after Christmas that the Heat "are not trading Jimmy Butler," it was unclear to whom the declaration was directed -- the public or Butler. Meanwhile, Butler was missing in action for most of this time. He rolled an ankle Dec.20 and missed 13 days with an illness.

He returned for a back-to-back in the first two days of the new year, although Butler indicated the team accused him of not playing his hardest in the first game. After the second game, a blowout loss to the Pacers, Butler said he had lost his joy for basketball and that it could "probably not" be found in Miami.

Butler was suspended for seven games Jan. 3, a day after the rant, as Miami issued a second statement: "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

In a meeting with Riley during that suspension, Butler said he would not sign a new deal in Miami and intended to use his $52 million player option for 2025-26 only as a trade maneuver, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Jan. 14. Butler returned for three games, but then received a second suspension Jan. 22 after he missed a team flight to Milwaukee. After he sat out two more games, the team indefinitely suspended Butler on Monday. The third suspension came when the disgruntled star walked out of morning practice after the Heat told him he'd come off the bench moving forward. Now, he'll be suspended for at least five games, which runs through the Feb. 6 trade deadline.