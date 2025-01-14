Shams Charania joins "NBA Today" to detail all the possible outcomes to the current standoff between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reiterated to team president Pat Riley in a face-to-face meeting last week that he wants to be traded, league sources told ESPN.

Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and that he intends to use his $52 million player option for 2025-26 in the offseason only as a trade maneuver, sources said.

Butler's seven-game, team-issued suspension from the Heat -- for what was termed "detrimental conduct" -- ends Thursday, at which point Miami will be faced with finding a path forward for Butler, with options including a return to the roster or a trade.

Heat officials will meet later this week to discuss the best route with Butler, who requested a trade earlier this month, league sources said. Owner Micky Arison is expected to also sit down with Butler later this week, league sources added.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players such as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have spoken in the past week about finding clarity and eliminating the distraction of Butler's circumstances during his absence.

The Heat, 20-18 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, have gone 3-2 so far on their current six-game road trip. They finish the trip Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, then host the Denver Nuggets on Friday in Miami.

"This is what we wanted, just to get back on the road, get away from all the chaos," Herro told reporters after Saturday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. "Rallying around each other, making it about the guys that are here now. We got enough."

The Heat suspended Butler on Jan. 3, saying in a statement, "Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

Spoelstra said the day after Butler's suspension that the team aimed to "quiet all the distractions."

The Heat have engaged with multiple teams on Butler trade scenarios and have received offers but have been hesitant to negotiate further, sources said. Riley has not shown an urgency in these talks, as the trade deadline looms Feb. 6, sources added.

ESPN reported on Christmas Day that Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets as desired destinations. One day later, Riley issued a statement that said, in part: "We will make it clear -- we are not trading Jimmy Butler."

In the midst of that, Butler was sidelined. After 13 days away from the team due to what was called an illness and reconditioning period, Butler had two low-impact games in his return. Butler scored nine points in 25 minutes in a Jan. 1 win over the New Orleans Pelicans and then nine points in 27 minutes in a blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers one night later. He took a total of 11 shots over those two games.

One issue that led to Butler's decision to request a trade, sources said, was an implication from team officials that he hadn't played his hardest in the Heat's victory over the Pelicans on New Year's Day. Butler had made clear to the Heat before his suspension that he planned to partake in team activities while his status is in limbo, sources said.

Butler is in the final year of a contract that pays him $49 million this season and has a player option for 2025-26. His suspension is slated to cost him $2.35 million, but the National Basketball Players Association filed a grievance, calling the suspension "excessive and inappropriate."

Butler, 35, is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting a career-best 55.2% from the field this season -- but his 10.5 field goal attempts per game is his fewest since 2013-14. In his career, Butler has been selected to five All-NBA teams, including three during his Heat tenure. His teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons, including the five previous campaigns with Miami, which he has led to two NBA Finals and one additional Eastern Conference finals.