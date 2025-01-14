Check out this heartwarming moment when Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama gift their signed jerseys to JJ Redick's two sons following the Spurs-Lakers game. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Knox and Kai Redick are two basketball-obsessed kids who had amassed a big collection of NBA jerseys, trading cards and autographs thanks to their dad's careers as a shooting guard, a podcaster and the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

JJ Redick's sons then lost their entire memorabilia collection in the catastrophic wildfires that burned down their family home and much of their neighborhood in Pacific Palisades last week.

After the Spurs beat Redick's Lakers on Monday night, San Antonio stars Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama sought out the Redick boys and presented them with their game jerseys.

Redick, who is close friends with Paul from their seasons as teammates on the LA Clippers, said the 12-time All-Star was aware that his sons lost their basketball memorabilia collection in the fire.

"When you've been in the league long enough, you have this big circle, and it's people you like, people you love and then it's your brothers -- and Chris is in that inner-inner circle of brothers," Redick said after the Lakers' 126-102 loss.

JJ Redick's sons -- who lost their entire memorabilia collection in the Los Angeles wildfires -- received game jerseys from Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama. "If I can make those kids' day, I'll do it," Wembanyama said. AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

"He called me this afternoon and said, 'Whether you win or we win, Vic and I are going to go over and give the boys our jerseys.' ... I appreciate all the love, and I'm not surprised Chris did something like that."

The gesture put big grins on the faces of the two boys.

"I didn't know they were huge fans like this, but JJ is a person that I like and who was directly impacted by this," Wembanyama said. "So if I can make those kids' day, I'll do it."

Paul, who was Redick's teammate for four seasons with the Clippers, swelled with emotion when discussing his relationship with Redick and his family.

"You play a lot of years in this league and some guys are just teammates, but JJ is part of my family," Paul said. "So, him and his wife, those kids -- Knox and Kai ... I know a lot of people lost family members, homes, stuff like that. It hits different when the people are close to you.

"So me and JJ are ultimate competitors. As close as we are, we hate to lose, win, or whatnot. But I actually told him today that I wanted to do that for his boys. I know how big of basketball fans they are. It's a tough situation."

Redick said a few of his players had been under evacuation warnings in recent days, and one couldn't make it to work on time because of activity around his home. Redick and his family lost almost everything they owned in their rented home.

"I've been overwhelmed with the amount of support and love and generosity that people have shown to me and my family, and really all families that have been affected by this," he said.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.