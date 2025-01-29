Open Extended Reactions

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller will join NBC Sports as its top color commentator when the NBA returns to the network later this year, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday.

Miller reportedly will call the games alongside play-by-play broadcasters Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle, starting with the 2025-26 season.

An NBC Sports spokesperson declined to comment and Miller's representatives could not be reached for comment, per Front Office Sports.

Miller, 59, has worked as an NBA analyst for TNT since 2005.

In August, the NBA announced a new 11-year, $77 billion media deal with incumbent ESPN and newcomers NBC and Amazon Prime Video that goes into effect next season.

NBC previously aired NBA games from 1954-62 and again from 1990-2002.

Miller was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. The five-time All-Star shooting guard averaged 18.2 points per game over 18 seasons with the Indiana Pacers from 1987-2005.