In the middle of his 35-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, a fan caught the attention of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a simple question: "Can I have your jersey after the game?"

The fan was celebrating his 12th birthday and the Oklahoma City Thunder star obliged, telling him "anything for you." Gilgeous-Alexander stayed true to his word, walking over to the fan after a 118-108 victory at Moda Center.

He took the jersey off, then used the fan's back to autograph it before handing it over to them. The fan proceeded to hop around and say thank you as Gilgeous-Alexander gave him a fist bump.

The fan already was wearing the Thunder guard's City Edition uniform but memorably added an Association Edition one to his collection.

Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of an MVP-worthy season, averaging a career-high 32.1 points for the league-leading Thunder. His performance Sunday marked his ninth 30-plus point game in January.